King Charles hints at huge announcement with surprising video shot at Buckingham Palace

King Charles left fans in suspense on Thursday as the royal hinted at a major announcement to come in a new video shot at Buckingham Palace.

As you can see below, the royal guard started performing Bob Marley's 1980 hit Could You Be Loved. As the music progressed, the monarch was seen walking through Buckingham Palace before settling behind a desk with an 'On Air' sign. As Charles sat in his ornate chair, the music switched from the band to the original version, performed by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

WATCH: King Charles shares exciting news from inside Buckingham Palace

Charles wore a striking blue pinstripe suit for his surprise video appearance but didn't betray what might be happening, with a caption only reading: "Coming soon…" alongside the eyes emoji.

Fans were quick to guess what might be happening, with many settling on the idea that the royals could be starting their own podcast.

© Instagram Charles hinted at some major news

One guessed: "King & Queen On Air - The Real Royal Podcast," while a second posted: "A podcast," and a third enthused: "Oh wow, so cool! Very modern royal. Can't wait to see this."

The monarch's announcement comes shortly after he was replaced by Princess Anne at an investiture ceremony held at Holyroodhouse this week, the first investiture ceremony at the Scottish palace of the year.

© Getty Images The monarch missed a ceremony on Tuesday

Anne donned her traditional naval uniform with gold trimming as she handed out honours to recipients at the royal family's official Scottish residence.

Although Charles is usually present at investiture ceremonies, he was unable to attend as he visited the Royal Navy's flagship ahead of its deployment to the other side of the world.

© Getty Is Charles about to start a podcast?

The King flew to HMS Prince of Wales in the English Channel, where he spoke to sailors and expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" for their service.

Charles was visiting in his role as the Honorary Commodore-in-Chief, Aircraft Carriers – marking the first time in nearly 40 years that a reigning monarch has visited a Royal Navy warship at sea.

© Getty Images The King visited the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales on Tuesday

The monarch told personnel: "As you prepare to set sail as the flagship of the UK Carrier Strike Group, building on the success of HMS Queen Elizabeth's inaugural deployment in 2021, I just wanted to express, on behalf of the nation, my heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinarily valuable contributions and personal sacrifices that you and your families continue to make in the name of duty.

"I can sense the anticipation and excitement amongst many of you today for what lies ahead over the next eight months, and all I can say is I will be watching your progress with great interest."

