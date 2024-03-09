King Charles is hiring new help ahead of Buckingham Palace move

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are in the process of hiring a new staff member in preparation for their move from their home Clarence House to Buckingham Palace.

While the monarch may not be relocating to Buckingham Palace until 2027, King Charles is getting ahead by hiring a full-time Housekeeping Assistant.

© Getty The King and Queen are hiring a Housekeeping Assistant

Advertised on the Royal Household website, the duties for the role include: "Upkeep clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they're presented to their very best."

The Housekeeping Assistant will mainly work at Buckingham Palace, though the job description explains that the hired team member will also need to travel to other royal residences throughout the year for up to three months.

The description reads: "Previous housekeeping or hospitality experience would be an advantage but is not essential. We’re more interested in your proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges."

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

The website states that the required skillset for the role includes attention to detail, being able to work flexibly as part of a team, and the ability to, "use initiative and possess a motivated, pro-active attitude."

While the salary for the role has not been disclosed, benefits such as a 15% pension contribution have been outlined, and the hired candidate will receive 25 days of annual leave excluding bank holidays, with the possibility of rising to 30 days after a period of service.

The news that the King and Queen would move into Buckingham Palace was announced in June 2023, after the palace's annual Sovereign Grant report was released, which outlined that the royals would be relocating to the palace in 2027.

The move is due to take place after a ten-year renovation in the Palace's North Wing is complete, where private apartments are currently being constructed. The £369 million project began when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, with her son Charles now overseeing the works.

Clarence House

It is unclear whether King Charles will keep Clarence House as a secondary home after he relocates to the 775-room palace.

Clarence House may become a property for other family members to reside in, as the monarch still owns several homes across the country, including his countryside residence Highgrove House, where he often likes to spend weekends.