King Charles' unique Christmas decision will delight Prince William

Since taking to the throne, King Charles has made several changes to the royal properties, and Christmas is no exception.

This year, the Monarch decided to make alterations to the Christmas décor at Buckingham Palace – and eagle-eyed viewers of the King's Christmas Day speech are likely to spot them right away.

King Charles’s second Christmas message as monarch will be broadcast at 3 pm, and this year it was recorded in the Centre Room in Buckingham Palace.

The monarch's Christmas tree sees a change in tradition

In a festive first, this year the Christmas tree is a living tree decorated with sustainable decorations including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pinecones, and paper.

The decision feels fitting given his majesty has been outspoken about his love for nature and making environmentally friendly decisions – it wouldn't look quite right for their fir to be dressed in plastic baubles!

King Charles' living tree is also a nod to his eco-friendly stance, with the tree set to be replanted after the broadcast – maybe he will even dig it up next year for it to be used again. Perhaps the tree will become a royal festive tradition in itself?

Prince William is likely to be thrilled with his father's eco-conscious Christmas choice, as he is following in King Charles' footsteps, often highlighting the importance of looking after our planet.

© Getty King Charles and Prince William share a passion for sustainability

In his very first speech as the Prince of Wales, William made sure to put the focus on the natural world, starting as he meant to go on in his new role.

At the time, he said: "Our natural world is one of our greatest assets… It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world."

William spoke of his concerns for nature at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore in November, noting: "The last year has been one of great change and even greater challenge. A year in which the effects of the climate crisis have become too visible to be ignored."

© Getty The 2023 Christmas tree is set to be replanted following the festivities

With this in mind, we're sure he's pleased with his father's decision to make eco-friendly festive choices – and maybe he even had a hand in the decision.

We're keeping our fingers crossed for a royal photoshoot when the tree is replanted!

