Robert of Luxembourg announces death of his beloved son Frederik, 22, in emotional statement

Prince Robert of Luxembourg has announced the heartbreaking loss of his youngest son, Frederik of Nassau, who sadly passed away aged 22.

Prince Robert, who is the first cousin of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, confirmed Frederik's death via an emotional statement that was issued on the POLG Foundation's official website.

© Instagram/POLG Foundation Frederik sadly passed away on 1 March

He explained how this son, who was born with POLG Mitochondrial disease, died a week ago on 1 March, surrounded by his family until the last moment.

In the letter, which the Prince has shared on behalf of himself and his wife Julie Elizabeth Houston Ongaro, Prince Robert added: "Frederik's last question to me, prior to his other remarks was: 'Papa, are you proud of me?' He had barely been able to speak for several days, so the clarity of these words was as surprising as the weight of the moment was profound.

© Getty Images Prince Robert wed Julie in 1994

"The answer was very easy, and he had heard it oh so many times… But at this time, he needed reassurance that he had contributed all that he possibly could in his short and beautiful existence and that he could now finally move on."

He went on to praise his son's "special capacity for positivity, joy, and determination," before sharing more details about Frederic's diagnosis at the age of 14. "This is the battle that Frederik fought, and this is the burden that he had to carry throughout his life. He always did so with grace and with humour. When we asked him if he wanted to create a foundation to find a cure and help others like him, he jumped at the opportunity," he added.

Beneath the moving statement, Prince Robert included a plethora of touching family photographs taken through the years, including snapshots of Robert posing with his brother Alexander and his sister Charlotte, as well as his canine companion, Mushu.

© POLG Foundation Robert shared a deeply moving statement

His passions were listed, including music, film television, gastronomy, nature, fossils and minerals. Elsewhere, his family shared more details about Frederik's early life and education, explaining how he was born in Aix-en-Provence and spent the first two years of his life in London before moving to Geneva in Switzerland. He attended the International School in Geneva before heading to the Ecole Eden and later St George's School in Clarens.

Luxembourg royal shake-up

In December last year, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg revealed he will be stepping down from the throne, with his son, Prince Guillaume, set to succeed him as the nation's sovereign in October.

© Getty Images Grand Duke Henri with his son Guillaume

The surprising announcement was made during what will now be remembered as the 69-year-old monarch's final annual Christmas broadcast, marking the conclusion of his 24-year reign.

Guillaume, 43, who has already fulfilled many of his father's responsibilities as Lieutenant-Représentant in recent months, will officially assume the title of Grand Duke on 3 October 2025.