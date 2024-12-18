The royals' glamorous family Christmas cards from around the world - see the unexpected photos

Every year at HELLO! HQ, we look forward to seeing the royals' Christmas cards and each royal household takes a different approach when it comes to marking the festive season.

The British royals often release unconventional portraits, with the King and Queen opting for a summery photograph, and the Princess Royal choosing a snap from a formal occasion.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children have not appeared on their cards in recent years, 2024's offering featured a heartwarming image of Prince Harry and Meghan with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet running into their arms.

The Monaco and Belgian royals always opt for a glamorous photoshoot, while the Spanish king and queen shared an unpublished family snap for the first time.

Take a look at all of the royals' Christmas cards from around the world…

1/ 7 © Millie Pilkington for Buckingham Palace King Charles and Queen Camilla The portrait of Their Majesties was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington as part of a set to mark one year since the coronation. It shows the King and Queen standing closely together and smiling at the camera in the beautiful gardens of Buckingham Palace in April.



2/ 7 © Reliant Motor Club / Facebook Princess Anne The Princess Royal's card was quietly released to the Reliant Motor Club, with the organisation sharing it on their Facebook page. Anne is an honorary member of the Club and chose a picture with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, taken on Garter Day in Windsor in June. Anne is wearing her Order of the Garter Robes, while Sir Tim is wearing a morning suit and top hat. The message read: "With best wishes for a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year, from Anne."



3/ 7 © Archewell Prince Harry and Meghan The Sussexes shared a rare snap of their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, as they sent out their well-wishes. The card showed the youngsters running towards their parents for a hug in a garden or a park. The photograph, which was taken from behind, shows that Archie and Lilibet have both taken after their dad Harry with their red hair. Six images in total are featured with the card, sent by email, which has the message: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful New Year." The other pictures were taken during their visits to Colombia and Nigeria.



4/ 7 © Royal Palace, Belgium / Vlad VDK Belgian royals King Philippe and Queen Mathilde posed for a formal portrait with their four children, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore. Mathilde and her daughters look glamorous in jewel-toned dresses while Philippe and his sons are dressed in suits.



5/ 7 Monaco royals Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their ten-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, coordinated in hues of oatmeal and mocha as they posed in front of a very festive fireplace and Christmas tree at the palace.



6/ 7 © Maison du Grand-Duc / Kary Barthelmey Luxembourg royals Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie's sons are growing up fast, with the Grand Ducal Court sharing a series of festive family snaps. Prince Charles, four, twins with his little brother, Prince François, one, in navy ribbed zip-up jumpers and corduroy trousers as their proud parents beam at the camera.



7/ 7 © Casa de Su Majestad el Rey Spanish royals King Felipe and Queen Letizia stood proudly alongside their daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 17, for an informal picture which was released for the first time with their Christmas card. The image was taken after the royals presided over the Solemn Changing of the Royal Guard in June. The message inside translates to: "Merry Christmas, and may we all face the New Year with greater confidence." It also features a touching tribute to those affected by the severe floods in Valencia earlier this year, with an extract from a poem by Francisco Brines, which translates in English to: "And I seek a face that reflects light, someone who, like me, though only holding death, also holds, as I once did, defying it, life."

