Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton set for friendly rivalry at public outing this weekend
Subscribe
Prince William and Kate Middleton set for friendly rivalry at public outing this weekend
William and Kate smile at each other in Swansea© Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate set for friendly rivalry at public outing this weekend

The Prince of Wales is the Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union  

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
11 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up for a dose of friendly rivalry as England take on Wales in the final round of the 2025 Six Nations on Saturday. 

The couple, who are set to attend the hotly-anticipated match, will be supporting different teams as Prince William is the Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union while Princess Kate is Patron of the Rugby Football Union.

Prince William and Princess Kate smiling and watching rugby in 2007© Getty Images
Prince William and Princess Kate have a shared love of rugby

The rugby showdown will take place in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium, with play set to kick off at 4.45pm.

Before the match, the royal couple will meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust inside the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite – a space at the Stadium which is dedicated for use by the injured players and their families ahead of matches.

rince William, Prince of Wales attends the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery on September 5, 2024© Getty Images
Prince William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016

The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust was set up in 1972 as an organisation with a range of education, social and sporting objectives. The principal aim of the charity, however, has always been to support those players and their families who have been severely injured whilst playing rugby football in Wales.

All injured players are invited to every Wales home game and each year the WRU host a "Family Day" where the group can enjoy time together with their loved ones.

Princess Kate, 43, became the patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022, taking over from Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton holding a rugby ball© Getty Images
The royal is the patron of English rugby

William, meanwhile, has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

Back in February, the mother-of-three shared a rare personal message backing the England team ahead of their opening match at the Six Nations.

Kate Middleton takes part in a game of walking touch rugby© Getty Images
Kate takes part in a game of walking touch rugby

In a post shared to social media, Kate wrote: "Good luck to Steve, Maro and everyone involved with @englandrugby for your opening game of @sixnationsrugby against Ireland. C." Rugby has been a focal point in Kate's life since her childhood. In an interview with Vanity Fair, her sister Pippa revealed: "Rugby was a big thing for our family, and the focal point was international matches, which were often played on Saturday afternoons and were as much social as sporting occasions.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate shows off her impressive rugby skills

"We'd plan our weekends around the big matches, a quick bite to eat at halftime or lunch on our laps, typically a chicken pot pie or something equally cosy and English. If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he'd actually lost the game himself."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More