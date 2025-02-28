Princess Kate says the sweetest thing about Prince William in candid fan-captured video

Kate Middleton couldn't help but gush about her husband, Prince William, as they braved the weather in Wales on their royal visit to the country.

The Prince and Princess walked the streets of Pontypridd, a small Welsh town, making sure to stop and chat as they greeted their fans.

As seen in a fan-captured video, Kate got candid during the visit after being asked how her husband has supported her throughout her cancer battle.

WATCH: Kate Middleton says the sweetest thing about Prince William in candid fan-captured video

"He's been amazing," she shared as William walked ahead of her, greeting locals and fans alike.

"We've felt the support from everyone, so it's meant a lot."

The father of three has stood steadfastly by her side amid her ordeal, never hesitating to put his family above everything else.

© UK Press via Getty Images The royal couple visited Pontypridd in Wales

She opened up about his incredible support in March 2024, when she first revealed her devastating cancer diagnosis to the world.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," Kate shared via social media. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she continued.

© Getty Images Kate shared that her husband has been "amazing" during her cancer ordeal

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

Thankfully, the 43-year-old announced she was in remission in January, with an emotional message for her supporters.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn't have asked for more," she shared.

© Kensington Palace The 43-year-old announced she was undergoing chemotherapy in March 2024

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal."

The lovebirds have been enjoying their trip to Wales, ahead of the country's national holiday, St. David's Day, on March 1.

William and Kate were spotted holding hands in a sweet gesture as they walked through the train station, looking as loved-up as ever while they prepared to greet fans.

© Getty Will and Kate looked loved-up on the royal visit

Kate donned a stunning ensemble, wearing a brown roll-neck jumper and Gucci checkered skirt, with a tweed racing green-style jacket over the top.

She paired the look with brown boots and a yellow daffodil in her lapel, which is the national flower of Wales and the symbol of St. David's Day as they grow at this time of year.

Earlier in the day, Kate had sported an eye-catching red coat as she met with those affected by the severe flooding in the area following Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, which hit at the tail end of 2024.

By her side was Will, who also wore a yellow daffodil to honour the Welsh people.

