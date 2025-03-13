Why Princess Kate always wears red to diplomatic occasions

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Kate Middleton always wears red to diplomatic occasions
The Princess of Wales in red coat dress and hat smiling for camera while attending Commonwealth Day Service© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales wore a bold ensemble to the Commonwealth Day Service 

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
No matter the shade, the Princess of Wales never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her fashion choices.

However, it's undeniable that when Kate opts for an outfit in a bold red colour to attend diplomatic occasions and other high-profile events in the royal calendar, her ensembles are nothing short of spectacular.

Kate stepped out with her husband, Prince William, and other senior royals to attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey earlier this week wearing a coat dress by Catherine Walker paired with a matching hat by Gina Walker.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she attends the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales looks sensational in red

The future Queen, as ever, polished the outfit beautifully with sentimental jewellery, choosing to wear the late Queen Elizabeth II's four-strand, diamond-and-pearl choker with matching pearl earrings.

And with London looking somewhat grey due to a typical March forecast, Kate's pillar-box red outfit stood out even more...

The reasons why Princess Kate opts for red for stately engagements

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the celebrations for Commonwealth Day on March© Shutterstock

With every ensemble the royal wears, there's deeper meaning and symbolism behind it. 

Kate isn't afraid to wear any colour of the rainbow, but red is most certainly intentional.

Colour expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas explains that Kate wears red at important and stately engagements for myriad reasons.

"The Princess of Wales often wears red to high profile events as did her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

"One reason Kate may be choosing to wear red is due to it symbolising courage, willpower and sacrifice," Marina told HELLO!.

kate receiving bouquet of flowers © Getty Images

"This symbolism dates back to the Spartans, Persians, and later the Romans, who all wore scarlet in battle. 

"Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed."

In addition to wearing red to portray courage and confidence, Marina also notes that there are more sentimental reasons for choosing the shade.

Kate wearing a red Catherine Walker coat for Commonwealth Day 2019© Getty

"The colour red is also strongly associated with love, as well as with protection, in many cultures, it is believed to defend against negativity. 

"This is certainly a strong message Kate is either actively or subliminally choosing to send to the public: a message of unity, strength, and hope."

Media Image© Shutterstock

On a practical level, the colour red is, notes Marina, incredibly versatile and a shade that almost anyone can wear.

"I regularly have clients telling me they avoid wearing red due to their insecurities. 

"This is, however, a huge shame, as it is the most versatile colour, it is the only colour that looks equally good on everyone."

As well as her outfit at the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service, Kate also wore a bright red coat on a visit to Wales, where she met local residents ahead of St. David's Day.

The Princess of Wales has only revealed details of her clothes at important events, such as Trooping the Colour© Getty Images

Another stand-out moment of Kate wearing red was in 2023 when she and William welcomed the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea.

Catherine in red blazer with hair up© Getty

 Even on more casual engagements, such as in 2023 while attending an early years' childhood event in Sittingbourne, Kate turns to her failsafe shade of red in the form of an on-trend blazer.

Princess Kate wore a similar number back in 2021© Getty Images

At Christmas, Kate is never far away from red.

In 2024, she looked sensational in her go-to coat dress by favoured designer Alexander McQueen. 

The red not only fitted perfectly with the themes of love, power and courage, as Marina explained, but was also in keeping with the festive season.  

