Why Princess Kate always wears red to diplomatic occasions

No matter the shade, the Princess of Wales never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her fashion choices.

However, it's undeniable that when Kate opts for an outfit in a bold red colour to attend diplomatic occasions and other high-profile events in the royal calendar, her ensembles are nothing short of spectacular.

Kate stepped out with her husband, Prince William, and other senior royals to attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey earlier this week wearing a coat dress by Catherine Walker paired with a matching hat by Gina Walker.

The Princess of Wales looks sensational in red

The future Queen, as ever, polished the outfit beautifully with sentimental jewellery, choosing to wear the late Queen Elizabeth II's four-strand, diamond-and-pearl choker with matching pearl earrings.

And with London looking somewhat grey due to a typical March forecast, Kate's pillar-box red outfit stood out even more...

The reasons why Princess Kate opts for red for stately engagements

© Shutterstock With every ensemble the royal wears, there's deeper meaning and symbolism behind it. Kate isn't afraid to wear any colour of the rainbow, but red is most certainly intentional. Colour expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas explains that Kate wears red at important and stately engagements for myriad reasons. "The Princess of Wales often wears red to high profile events as did her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. "One reason Kate may be choosing to wear red is due to it symbolising courage, willpower and sacrifice," Marina told HELLO!.

© Getty Images "This symbolism dates back to the Spartans, Persians, and later the Romans, who all wore scarlet in battle. "Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed." In addition to wearing red to portray courage and confidence, Marina also notes that there are more sentimental reasons for choosing the shade.

© Getty "The colour red is also strongly associated with love, as well as with protection, in many cultures, it is believed to defend against negativity. "This is certainly a strong message Kate is either actively or subliminally choosing to send to the public: a message of unity, strength, and hope."

© Shutterstock On a practical level, the colour red is, notes Marina, incredibly versatile and a shade that almost anyone can wear. "I regularly have clients telling me they avoid wearing red due to their insecurities. "This is, however, a huge shame, as it is the most versatile colour, it is the only colour that looks equally good on everyone." As well as her outfit at the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service, Kate also wore a bright red coat on a visit to Wales, where she met local residents ahead of St. David's Day.

© Getty Images Another stand-out moment of Kate wearing red was in 2023 when she and William welcomed the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea.



© Getty Even on more casual engagements, such as in 2023 while attending an early years' childhood event in Sittingbourne, Kate turns to her failsafe shade of red in the form of an on-trend blazer.

