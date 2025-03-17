The Princess of Wales given incredible reception as she returns to major event

The Princess of Wales has been given an incredibly warm welcome as she stepped out for the St Patrick's Day parade in London.
It marks the first parade Kate has carried out solo as Colonel of the Irish Guards.
She missed the celebrations last year after being diagnosed with cancer, and for her last appearance at the parade in 2023, she was joined by the Prince of Wales.
Kate, who is making a gradual return to her public duties, will award long service and good conduct medals to soldiers and present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen at Wellington Barracks.
The Princess will also take the salute as colonel during a march-past and meet Irish Guards veterans as well as junior cadets from Northern Ireland known as Mini Micks.
See the best photos from the parade below…
Warm welcome
The Princess greeted by senior officers before heading to the Officers’ Mess to present medals.
The visit marks her second St Patrick’s Day as Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role she took on in 2023.
The event is particularly special this year as the regiment celebrates its 125th anniversary.
Symbolic brooch
The Princess wore a gold shamrock brooch for the parade, which is made by Cartier and is loaned to her by the Irish Guards for the occasion.
Royal return
Before the parade, Kate presented operational medals to Irish Guards soldiers who recently returned from deployment in Iraq.
During a private ceremony in the Officers’ Mess, Kate also awarded Long Service and Good Conduct medals to soldiers in recognition of their commitment to the Army.
She told soldiers and their families how she had missed taking part in the ceremony over the past two years.
Smiling Kate
Ahead of the parade, Kate sent a personal message to British tennis star, Jack Draper, to congratulate him on his Indian Wells title.
The Princess was presented with her own sprig of shamrock by one officer.
The tradition of royal ladies presenting shamrocks was started by Queen Alexandra in the early 1900s.
Shamrock presentation
The Princess then presented fresh sprigs of shamrock to members of the Irish Guards during their St Patrick's Day parade.
Regiment's mascot
Kate made a big fuss of the regiment's Irish wolfhound mascot, Turlough Mor.
