Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton given incredible reception as she returns to major event
Subscribe
Kate Middleton given incredible reception as she returns to major event
Kate arrives at St Patrick's Day parade with Irish Guards© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales given incredible reception as she returns to major event

Princess Kate is Colonel of the Irish Guards

HELLO!
Emily Nash - London
Royal EditorLondon
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 3 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has been given an incredibly warm welcome as she stepped out for the St Patrick's Day parade in London.

It marks the first parade Kate has carried out solo as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

She missed the celebrations last year after being diagnosed with cancer, and for her last appearance at the parade in 2023, she was joined by the Prince of Wales.

WATCH: Princess Kate arrives for first solo St Patrick’s Day parade

Kate, who is making a gradual return to her public duties, will award long service and good conduct medals to soldiers and present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen at Wellington Barracks.

The Princess will also take the salute as colonel during a march-past and meet Irish Guards veterans as well as junior cadets from Northern Ireland known as Mini Micks.

See the best photos from the parade below…

1/7

Kate smiles at young cadets© Getty Images

Warm welcome

The Princess greeted by senior officers before heading to the Officers’ Mess to present medals.

The visit marks her second St Patrick’s Day as Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role she took on in 2023.

The event is particularly special this year as the regiment celebrates its 125th anniversary.

2/7

Kate wore a green coat and the gold shamrock brooch© Getty Images

Symbolic brooch

The Princess wore a gold shamrock brooch for the parade, which is made by Cartier and is loaned to her by the Irish Guards for the occasion.

3/7

Kate watched the parade from the podium© Getty

Royal return

Before the parade, Kate presented operational medals to Irish Guards soldiers who recently returned from deployment in Iraq.

During a private ceremony in the Officers’ Mess, Kate also awarded Long Service and Good Conduct medals to soldiers in recognition of their commitment to the Army.

She told soldiers and their families how she had missed taking part in the ceremony over the past two years.

4/7

Kate wore her hair up in a side chignon© Getty Images

Smiling Kate

Ahead of the parade, Kate sent a personal message to British tennis star, Jack Draper, to congratulate him on his Indian Wells title. 

5/7

Kate is given her own sprig of shamrock© Getty

The Princess was presented with her own sprig of shamrock by one officer. 

The tradition of royal ladies presenting shamrocks was started by Queen Alexandra in the early 1900s.

6/7

Kate presents traditional sprigs of shamrock to a member of the Irish Guards© Getty Images

Shamrock presentation

The Princess then presented fresh sprigs of shamrock to members of the Irish Guards during their St Patrick's Day parade.

7/7

Kate greets Turlough Mar, the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot© Getty

Regiment's mascot

Kate made a big fuss of the regiment's Irish wolfhound mascot, Turlough Mor.

LISTEN: Meghan Markle's former friend gives honest verdict on Netflix show

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More