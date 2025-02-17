Princess Kate interrupts family break to release incredible drawings by her three children

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children are taking after their mother with their artistic talents.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, got involved with Kate's early years initiative during the February half-term break.

The youngsters sat down together with the Princess to draw portraits of one another, with the palace leaving royal fans to do the guesswork on which creation belonged to whom.

One portrait was drawn in red and orange felt-tip pen, while another was sketched in pencil and brightly coloured with shades of green, purple, yellow and blue.

© Kensington Palace The palace shared Kate and her children's portraits

The third, which appeared to depict Kate seated cross-legged in armchair with, appeared to be drawn with a fineliner.

The fourth appeared to be a detailed sketch of Prince Louis with his eyes closed – with many social followers guessing it be drawn by the Princess, who studied History of Art at university.

It comes after the launch of The Bobeam Tree Trail at the National Portrait Gallery, which Kate visited with schoolchildren earlier this month.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate at the National Portrait Gallery earlier this month

As part of the initiative, the Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood are encouraging families to get creative together, including arts and crafts.

One suggestion is for parents or carers and their children to sit down together and create portraits of one another, through drawing, painting or modelling, as a way of connecting and having fun together.

The caption read: "The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood. These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us.

"Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!"

© Maggie Stephenson / The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood The Shaping Us Framework

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly holidaying with their children on the Caribbean island of Mustique, according to the Mail on Sunday.

It comes after William and Kate missed this year's BAFTA ceremony in London, with Kensington Palace announcing their absence in advance.

The future King has not attended consecutive years since he took on his formal role as BAFTA's President in 2010, succeeding the actor and director Richard Attenborough.

But William did appear in a pre-recorded segment during the ceremony, filmed during his visit to the London Screen Academy last week.

The royal introduced two past winners of the EE Rising Star Award to the stage, James McAvoy and Letitia Wright, who in turn bestowed the award upon this year's honorees.

