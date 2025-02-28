Princess Kate and her children's unexpected TV appearance revealed

The Princess of Wales and her three children showcased their artistic talents to support Kate's latest early years initiative earlier in February.

Kate alongside Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, released on Instagram portrait sketches they drew of each other after spending time together being creative.

And now their drawings have appeared on TV with the stars of CBeebies sharing their verdicts on Friday's programme.

WATCH: Princess Kate and her children's artwork appears on CBeebies

It isn't the first time Kate has appeared on CBeebies, having read one of her favourite childhood books, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, during the programme's popular Bedtime Stories in 2022.

The children's TV channel is asking youngsters to send in their own artwork of their friends and family.

© Kensington Palace The palace shared Kate and her children's portraits

The Princess and her children took part in the fun activity to encourage families to get together to foster a "moment of connection".

Kate unveiled the Shaping Us Framework in January through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The Framework is the latest Shaping Us project and describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood.

© Getty The children was last seen publicly on Christmas Day

The Instagram caption added: "These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us.

"Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!"

The royal artworks were created in a variety of mediums from charcoal to ink, with Prince George's sketch leaving royal fans very impressed.

© Instagram Prince George's sketch left fans impressed

"George got it from his mom! Someone convince the princess to show us her sketches! We know she's a talented artist!" wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Aww this is adorable. Prince George is really talented, I would never have been able to make such an elegant portrait at 11 years old."

Fans were also left awestruck by George's watercolour Christmas card in 2022, which featured reindeer and a pair of robins.

Kate studied History of Art at the University of St Andrews and also has a passion for photography.

Back to work

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly enjoyed a family holiday to the Caribbean island of Mustique during the children's February half-term holiday.

Prince William and Kate returned to their royal duties this week, visiting a market and a community garden in Pontypridd, south Wales, ahead of St David's Day on 1 March.

© Getty Images William and Kate waving upon arrival at Pontypridd Market

During the outing, the Princess revealed the new skill she has been learning.

Chatting to young volunteers at the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, she shared she is learning to forage, with George, Charlotte and Louis impressed by a "huge" puffball mushroom she had found near their home.

© Getty William and Kate visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd

"The children thought it was fascinating," she said.