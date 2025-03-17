Princess Kate wears her hair up for the first time in 2025 for St. Patrick's Day

She wore her famous mane in an intricate updo, the first time in 2025 so far.
So far this year, she's let her brunette hair hang loose and lightly curled.
Kate also sported subtle makeup which highlighted her gorgeous features.
LISTEN: Meghan Markle's former friend gives honest verdict on Netflix show
The mother-of-three marked the celebration by presenting long service and good conduct medals to members of the regiment.
She also presented the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen and observed the parade, which was concluded with a Royal Salute and march.
You may also like
2024 marked a significant change as the Princess of Wales was notably absent for the first time in seven years, due to her recovery from her abdominal surgery.
The princess has attended the parade nearly every year since she married Prince William in 2011, with some exceptions including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kate's St Patrick's Day fashion
The Princess always looks incredible on St. Patrick's Day, so it's hard to pick a favourite look.
But if we had to make a selection, the outfit she sported in 2023 is up there! The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis stunned onlookers in a teal coat dress with a structured bodice and a straight-cut skirt. The piece featured padded shoulders, a high neckline, and covered buttons down the front. The cinched number was styled with a pair of coordinating suede heels and a gorgeous fascinator.
Also scoring high is the racing green look from 2017. The royal looked impeccable in a pine green coat with gold double-breasted buttons down the front and a velvet collar and matching cuffs. She wore a new hat for the occasion and popped on her go-to green suede heels.
Kate doesnt always wear green though; in 2015, she broke from tradition, donning a bump-flattering chocolate brown A-line coat dress with platformed heels in the same hue and a felt hat. It was a comfortable, yet stylish look, as she was pregnant with her daughter, Princess Charlotte at the time.
Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team