Kate Middleton wears her hair up for the first time in 2025 for St. Patrick's Day
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

Princess Kate wears her hair up for the first time in 2025 for St. Patrick's Day

The wife of Prince William looks incredible in this solo appearance

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales made a super stylish appearance at the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on Monday morning, where she paid a visit to the Irish Guards.

The wife of Prince William was a dream in green, wearing a super smart dress coat in racing green, high heel shoes, her favourite Grace Han handbag and a dazzling hat. But did you see the royal's hair?

Kate wore a green coat and the gold shamrock brooch© Getty Images
She wore her famous mane in an intricate updo, the first time in 2025 so far. 

So far this year, she's let her brunette hair hang loose and lightly curled. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hat detail, attends the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey© Getty Images
Kate also sported subtle makeup which highlighted her gorgeous features.

The mother-of-three marked the celebration by presenting long service and good conduct medals to members of the regiment.

Kate arrives at St Patrick's Day parade with Irish Guards© Getty Images
 She also presented the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen and observed the parade, which was concluded with a Royal Salute and march.

2024 marked a significant change as the Princess of Wales was notably absent for the first time in seven years, due to her recovery from her abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton holding an umbrella© Getty Images

The princess has attended the parade nearly every year since she married Prince William in 2011, with some exceptions including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents shamrocks to members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards © Getty

Kate's St Patrick's Day fashion

The Princess always looks incredible on St. Patrick's Day, so it's hard to pick a favourite look.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards) presents traditional sprigs of shamrock to Officers and Guardsmen of the Irish Guards during the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade© Getty

But if we had to make a selection, the outfit she sported in 2023 is up there! The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis stunned onlookers in a teal coat dress with a structured bodice and a straight-cut skirt. The piece featured padded shoulders, a high neckline, and covered buttons down the front. The cinched number was styled with a pair of coordinating suede heels and a gorgeous fascinator.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17, 2017© Getty

Also scoring high is the racing green look from 2017. The royal looked impeccable in a pine green coat with gold double-breasted buttons down the front and a velvet collar and matching cuffs. She wore a new hat for the occasion and popped on her go-to green suede heels.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the annual St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2015 in brown© Getty

Kate doesnt always wear green though; in 2015, she broke from tradition, donning a bump-flattering chocolate brown A-line coat dress with platformed heels in the same hue and a felt hat. It was a comfortable, yet stylish look, as she was pregnant with her daughter, Princess Charlotte at the time.

