Princess Kate wears her hair up for the first time in 2025 for St. Patrick's Day

The Princess of Wales made a super stylish appearance at the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on Monday morning, where she paid a visit to the Irish Guards.

The wife of Prince William was a dream in green, wearing a super smart dress coat in racing green, high heel shoes, her favourite Grace Han handbag and a dazzling hat. But did you see the royal's hair?

© Getty Images Kate wore a green coat and the gold shamrock brooch

She wore her famous mane in an intricate updo, the first time in 2025 so far.

So far this year, she's let her brunette hair hang loose and lightly curled.

© Getty Images Kate has mostly worn her hair loose and flowing this year

Kate also sported subtle makeup which highlighted her gorgeous features.

The mother-of-three marked the celebration by presenting long service and good conduct medals to members of the regiment.

© Getty Images Kate arrived in style at the St Patrick's Day parade with Irish Guards

She also presented the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen and observed the parade, which was concluded with a Royal Salute and march.

2024 marked a significant change as the Princess of Wales was notably absent for the first time in seven years, due to her recovery from her abdominal surgery.

© Getty Images The princess has attended the parade nearly every year since she married Prince William in 2011, with some exceptions including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



© Getty Kate's St Patrick's Day fashion The Princess always looks incredible on St. Patrick's Day, so it's hard to pick a favourite look.



© Getty But if we had to make a selection, the outfit she sported in 2023 is up there! The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis stunned onlookers in a teal coat dress with a structured bodice and a straight-cut skirt. The piece featured padded shoulders, a high neckline, and covered buttons down the front. The cinched number was styled with a pair of coordinating suede heels and a gorgeous fascinator.



© Getty Also scoring high is the racing green look from 2017. The royal looked impeccable in a pine green coat with gold double-breasted buttons down the front and a velvet collar and matching cuffs. She wore a new hat for the occasion and popped on her go-to green suede heels.