Queen Camilla shares tender moment with King Charles during Belfast visit
The King and Queen in Belfast© Getty Images

Their Majesties are on a visit to Northern Ireland

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
11 minutes ago
The King and Queen shared a tender moment together as they stepped out in Belfast for a visit to Northern Ireland.

Camilla was seen carefully pinning a daffodil on Charles's lapel after being given a bunch of flowers as they arrived to celebrate the local culture and community.

It comes just weeks ahead of their milestone 20th wedding anniversary, which will coincide with their state visit to Italy from 7 to 10 April.

The King and Queen couple began their trip on Commercial Court, dubbed the city's "most beautiful street," with its famous red benches and colourful umbrellas.

They were greeted by music from sea shanty band, The Causeway Shantymen, and met dignitaries including Sinn Fein MP John Finucane. 

WATCH: The King and Queen visit Belfast

Their Majesties then spoke with business owners, including the creator of the umbrellas, local tour guides and florists before proceeding to Sea Holly Gallery. Established in 2019, Sea Holly Gallery supports and promotes local artists from across Northern Ireland.

See the best photos from their outing.

1/7

Queen Camilla smiles as she holds a bouquet of flowers © Getty Images

Warm welcome

The Queen was given a beautiful bunch of daffodils from a local florist upon arrival at Commercial Court.

2/7

Camilla pinning daffodil to Charles's lapel© Getty

Tender moment

Camilla, who was dressed in an apt emerald green coat, beamed as she was pictured pinning a daffodil to the lapel of her husband's blue pinstriped suit.

3/7

Charles and Camilla posing in Commercial Court © Getty Images

Photo op

The couple happily posed for a series of snaps in the iconic street.

4/7

Charles and Camilla listening to sea shanty band in Belfast© Getty Images

Royal seranade

Greeting the 20 performers from the sea shanty band, Charles joked: "You are only here for the whiskey anyway." They were seen tapping their feet as the band played.


5/7

Charles and Camilla meeting circus performers© Getty Images

Inside the Sea Folly Gallery

The King and Queen were also impressed as circus performers Professor H and Igor put on an acrobatic stunt. They run the nearby 'Circusfall' clown school for children and adults. Speaking afterwards Professor H, real name Hillias Smith, said: "The King said keeping on going does you good."

6/7

King Charles III and Queen Camilla unveil a plaque during a visit to the Sea Holly Gallery in Belfast© Getty

Marking the royal visit

Charles and Camilla then unveiled a plaque to make their visit. While pulling back the cover, the King joked: "It looks like a doily, it's probably needed on a table."

7/7

Charles and Camilla try a dram of whiskey© Getty

Tasting room

The pair were also given a surprise tour of Friend at Hand Whiskey Shop, where they downed a dram of whiskey.

