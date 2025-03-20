Prince William marks royal milestone on first overseas visit of 2025 without Princess Kate

The Prince of Wales has begun his first ever trip to Estonia by meeting the country's president Alar Karis.

Prince William is in the country to see the handover of Operation Cabrit, which aims to bolster NATO's eastern flank, from the Royal Dragoon Guards to the Mercian Regiment, of which he is Colonel-in-Chief.

But he will spend his first day in Tallin, where he was welcomed to the Presidential Palace by a group of kindergarten children.

His visit, which has been in the planning for six months, comes at a time of heightened fears around security in Estonia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said the meeting with President Karis would "highlight the strong bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Estonia," and allow the Prince to "applaud Estonia's strong support for Ukraine since the conflict with Russia".

Both William and Kate have shown strong support for Ukraine since the conflict began and the Prince will see see how the small nation of Estonia has played its own part by taking in more than 60,000 refugees, which would be the equivalent of the UK taking in 3 million.

Ahead of his arrival at the Presidential Palace, the Prince posted on social media: "Tere, Tallinn - great to be visiting Estonia for the first time! Looking forward to an exciting two days here, both in beautiful Tallinn and visitng British troops at Tapa camp tomorrow." Estonians have an affinity with UK music and culture, with many in their 40s and 50s growing up with British TV, and school children are taught about the Royal Navy's support for the Baltic state's successful fight for independence immediately after the First World War.



William was greeted by a group of young children from Tallinn Lotte Kindergarten. The youngsters gifted the Prince with a cuddly dog called Lotte, which is also the name of one of Estonia's most famous children's stories, and a card to give to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After speaking with schoolchildren, William who was dressed smartly in a blue suit, in a possible nod to Estonia's flag, made his way up the steps to meet the president.

President Karis told the Prince he hoped that UK troops would stay in Estonia, amid reports they might instead be sent to form part of a peacekeeping force in Ukraine. "With British troops at Tapa we really, we really appreciate it," he said. The two men sat at a table laid for tea and cakes in the Blue Cabinet Room after the President showed William his garden and led him upstairs to sign a visitors' book, joking that he "hoped the pen worked."

"Hopefully," laughed the Prince.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said it is an "important meeting for the Prince to highlight the strong bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Estonia".

They added: "The meeting also allows His Royal Highness the opportunity to applaud Estonia's strong support for Ukraine since the conflict with Russia. "It is also yet another example of the Prince of Wales representing the United Kingdom at the highest level on the global stage."



Later today, he will hear from some of these refugees directly on a visit to the Freedom School, which was set up for Ukrainian children fleeing the war.

He'll join basketball drills and a Ukrainian language lesson and hear from teachers – some of whom are also refugees about their work.

William will also meet the leaders of Estonian companies working in renewable energy a month after the Baltic state, along with Latvia and Lithuania, switched their energy supply from a Russian-controlled network to a European one.

Tomorrow, the Prince will have some "hands on" experience of training exercises at Tapa Camp, 100 miles from the Russian border, where the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment is beginning a six-month deployment, taking over from the Royal Dragoon Guards.

He'll meet Estonian soldiers and take part in an official handover ceremony before meeting UK soldiers about their experiences of serving away from home.