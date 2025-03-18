Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton finally reveals real thoughts on Prince William's beard
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration © Getty

The Princess of Wales finally reveals real thoughts on Prince William's beard

Princess Kate is known to be a fan of Prince William's beard

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
40 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales delighted Irish Guardsmen and their families with a rare and candid comment about Prince William's beard during a St Patrick's Day celebration at Wellington Barracks on Monday. 

Kate joined the soldiers in the Sergeants' Mess after generously putting money behind the bar for them to enjoy the occasion.

Kate wore a green coat and the gold shamrock brooch© Getty Images
Princess Kate seen during the Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks

Dressed elegantly in a bottle-green coat and matching hat, accessorised with the Irish Guards' gold shamrock brooch, she engaged in a lighthearted conversation with attendees.

During the gathering, the Princess was asked about her family’s living arrangements and shared that they had moved from London to Windsor for more space. 

"We are in Windsor at the moment," she explained. "We were in London but moved there for more green space. It's close enough to London, not too far away." 

Prince William has been rocking more facial hair lately© Getty Images
Prince William has been rocking more facial hair lately

However, it was her comment about Prince William's facial hair that caught everyone's attention. 

While chatting with section commanders in the bar, Kate addressed the future King's beard, hinting at her uncertainty about how long he would keep the look. 

William and Kate arriving at Commonwealth Day service© Getty
Princess Kate is said to be a fan of the beard

"These trends come and go," she mused. "I was saying to my husband, I'm not sure how long he's going to keep his for." 

William has sported a beard at various points over the years, most notably during his time in the armed forces. It wasn't until November 2024 that William started to rock more facial hair. 

The comment comes shortly after Prince William's former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, discussed the beard during a special episode of 60 Minutes Australia. Watch the moment below...

WATCH: Former aide talks about Kate's thoughts on Prince Wiliam's beard

"I love it. I think it's great," he stated. "But I've talked to him about it or tried to talk to him about it. He's like, 'It's here. I have a beard. No further conversation.'" 

When asked if Kate was a fan of the beard, he added: "If she didn't like it, it wouldn't be there. I could tell you that!"

