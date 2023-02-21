Prince Joachim's wife breaks silence on 'move to US' after royal title controversy Princess Marie shares two children with the Danish prince

The Danish royal family has undergone much change in recent months - and it's not been without controversy.

January saw Prince Joachim's four children lose their royal titles at the behest of his mother, Queen Margrethe.

The decision, when it was announced, caused great controversy amongst the royal family, with Joachim, his wife Princess Marie, and his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, all speaking publicly of their upset.

It sparked reports that Joachim and Marie were considering a move to the States, with Danish newspaper BT reporting that the prince had landed a job in the defence industry in Washington.

This week, however, his wife was asked about their relocation and appeared to shut the speculation down.

Prince Joachim and wife Marie with his four children

She told Paris Match: "Nothing has been confirmed, nothing has been announced, so [the rumours] don't come from us."

Marie further admitted that she doesn't know how long the family will live in Paris.

Joachim and Marie stepped back as full-time working royals in 2019 to move to the French capital.

Princess Marie with Queen Margrethe and daughter Countess Athena

Prior to that, he completed military training before taking up the job at the Danish Embassy in Paris as defence attaché. His position is set to come to an end this summer.

Joachim and Marie have two young children together – Countess Athena, ten, and 13-year-old Count Henrik. He is also a father to two sons from his first marriage to Alexandra – Count Nikolai, 23, and 20-year-old Count Felix.

Joachim's four children are now styled Count or Countess of Monpezat

After Joachim expressed his upset at the decision to remove his children’s titles, his mother took the step of issuing an apology to her loved ones.

In a statement shared to the royal family's official Instagram page, the monarch said: "There have been strong reactions in recent days to my decision to the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. Of course, it affects me. My decision has been long made. With my 50 years on the throne, it's only natural to look back and to look forward.

Margrethe with son Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel."

