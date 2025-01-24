Princess Marie unveils unseen corner of Washington home as teen daughter marks huge milestone

Princess Marie of Denmark and her husband Prince Joachim of Denmark shared a rare peek inside their Washington home as they celebrated a special family milestone.

To mark their daughter Countess Athena entering her teenage years, they posted a photo on their official Instagram page alongside the message: "Her Excellence Countess Athena has a birthday and is turning 13 today.

"In connection with her birthday, Her Royal Highness Princess Marie has photographed today's birthday."

Athena looked elegant in black jeans and a midnight blue tiered sparkly top with her hair styled in long brunette waves. She smiled for the camera as she leaned against a bookshelf in their home in Washington D.C., where they moved in March 2023 to accommodate Prince Joachim's role at the Danish Embassy.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rare photos and details of royal homes

Three glass shelves held rows of books, broken up by electric candles and a framed family photo. The picture showed Princess Marie doting on one of her children – she shares Countess Athena and Count Henrik with her husband – as a toddler.

Washington home

© Instagram The Danish royals showed off their Washington home in December 2023

The family have previously shared a few glimpses of their modern property as they enjoyed the festive season in 2023.

The Danish royals gathered around the dinner table alongside their dog Cerise.

A traditional Christmas tree had been placed in the corner of the room next to the black gloss table, which matched the wall unit in the background. More family photos sat on the unit while a large painting of the Eiffel Tower was mounted on the wall behind them.

© Instagram Princess Marie cooked a pork roast

Sharing an insight into their private celebrations, the Danish Royal Family's official Instagram account explained: "Princess Marie had made her favourite Danish dish pork roast. Thus the Christmas peace settled in the American home with a little Danish Christmas traditions."

Danish home

© Getty Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark with their kids Count Henrik of Denmark and Countess Athena and his children Count Nikolai and Count Felix

When they're not in America, Marie and Joachim can make use of their property in Vedbaek, Denmark. They purchased the home, thought to have cost them €3.4 million, in 2023 following the news that they had sold their villa in Klampenbourg, where they lived for two years after they moved from Schackenborg Castle in Jylland.

FIND OUT: Do the royals do their own housework?