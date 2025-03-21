Prince William dons combat uniform to meet troops in Estonia

The Prince of Wales is spending the second day of his visit to Estonia at Tapa Camp, a military base around 80 miles from the Russian border, where he is meeting British and European troops helping to protect Nato's eastern flank.

Prince William, wearing fatigues and a beret in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, attended ceremony marking the start of their sixth month deployment in Estonia as they take over from the Royal Dragoon Guards.

The future King also rode in a Challenger tank and took part in a trench warfare training exercise. Watch below...

WATCH: Prince William rides in a battle tank in Estonia

He also met Estonian troops and will later visit the welfare centre and spend time with off-duty troops in the Navy, Army and Air Force Institute’s shop and canteen.

1/ 7 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Arrival at Tapa Camp William is a former army officer who trained at Sandhurst military academy and joined the Household Cavalry's Blues and Royals before training as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.





2/ 7 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock British support UK troops lead a battlegroup in Estonia and the 900 British service personnel in the country are the UK's largest permanent overseas deployment. Russia is seen as a growing threat in the region following its three-year long invasion of Ukraine, and the Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – which border Russian President Vladimir Putin's nation are increasingly concerned.

3/ 7 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Operation Cabrit British forces are deployed to Estonia and Poland under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato's Forward Land Forces in the two countries.

4/ 7 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Meeting troops William chatted to soldiers from the 1st Estonian brigade when he arrived and asked them about the first six months of their training. Speaking to the 13 soldiers chosen to meet him, William said: "It's great to meet you guys and great to be here. "How's it working with the Brits? You don't have to say nice things just because I'm here!" The soldiers told him their experience had been "good" and "very successful". William replied: "I bet you guys are pleased it's going to be spring soon. It gets quite cold here, right?" One soldier said: "Spring started yesterday so we are happier now."

5/ 7 © Alamy Stock Photo Handover ceremony After speaking with Estonian soldiers, the Prince presided over an official handover ceremony of British troops deployed at Tapa Camp, from the Royal Dragoon Guards, to his regiment, who are based at Tapa just 80 miles from Russia's border. William was shown a selection of military vehicles including an Archer, a Challenger 2, a Warrior, a French Griffon, an MLRS and a Trojan, on Tapa's parade square. Accompanied by the Estonian commander Colonel Tarmo Kundla and Lt Col General Sir Ian Cave, he then spoke to groups of soldiers positioned next to each vehicle. Speaking to soldiers stationed with the Archer, William asked: "How is it to drive? I might have a go later." He also asked the group: "Is this your first time in Estonia? Well good luck, I hope it all goes really well."

6/ 7 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Field training The royal then visited the field training area to hear how the Mercians are using different weapon systems and learning new training and operating techniques whilst in Estonia.



7/ 7 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Battle tank William donned a helmet and goggles as he rode in a Challenger 2 battle tank.