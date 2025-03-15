Prince William and Princess Kate put rivalry on full display as they go head-to-head – live updates

The Prince and Princess of Wales have headed to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to watch England and Wales play in their final Six Nations match.

The royal couple have a friendly rivalry, which will no doubt be on full display as William cheers on Wales, while Kate, in her capacity as patron of England Rugby, will be cheering on the Red Roses. The game will be incredibly consequential, with a win for England putting them in contention for winning the entire tournament.

Although the couple weren't joined by their children, it's known that the younger members of the Wales family enjoy the sport, particularly Prince Louis.

Speaking in 2022 about her son's love of the sport, Kate said: "They're all enjoying it, Louis is kamikaze, we're worrying about when he gets older, he'll be in the middle of everything."

© Getty Images Young Louis is a keen rugby player

Ahead of the match, William and Kate met a group of severely injured players and their families in the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite. The royal couple opened the suite back in 2023.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is one of the major sports stadiums in Wales that stocks Notpla packaging, a seaweed packaging firm that was the recipient of one of William's Earthshot prizes in 2022.

© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock William had a red scarf as he cheered on Wales

© Alamy Stock Photo An important meeting William and Kate spoke to injured former players before the match.

© Alamy Stock Photo Calm before the storm The royal couple appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the match.

© Alamy Stock Photo Selfie with a fan The Prince and Princess were happy to take a selfie with one of the injured players.

© Getty Images Taking their seats After their meeting, William and Kate took their place in the stands.

© The RFU Collection via Getty Ima Smiling Princess It was joy for Kate as England took an early lead in the game, leading Wales by 14-0.

© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock England extend their lead Kate couldn't hide her glee as England continued to extend their lead over their rival.

