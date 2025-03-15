Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton put rivalry on full display as they go head-to-head – live updates
Subscribe
Prince William and Kate Middleton put rivalry on full display as they go head-to-head – live updates
William and Kate arriving at Commonwealth Day service© Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate put rivalry on full display as they go head-to-head – live updates

The Prince and Princess of Wales watched England play Wales

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales have headed to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to watch England and Wales play in their final Six Nations match.

The royal couple have a friendly rivalry, which will no doubt be on full display as William cheers on Wales, while Kate, in her capacity as patron of England Rugby, will be cheering on the Red Roses. The game will be incredibly consequential, with a win for England putting them in contention for winning the entire tournament.

WATCH: See the royals getting wild at the rugby

Although the couple weren't joined by their children, it's known that the younger members of the Wales family enjoy the sport, particularly Prince Louis.

Speaking in 2022 about her son's love of the sport, Kate said: "They're all enjoying it, Louis is kamikaze, we're worrying about when he gets older, he'll be in the middle of everything."

prince louis walking to church service smiling© Getty Images
Young Louis is a keen rugby player

Ahead of the match, William and Kate met a group of severely injured players and their families in the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite. The royal couple opened the suite back in 2023.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is one of the major sports stadiums in Wales that stocks Notpla packaging, a seaweed packaging firm that was the recipient of one of William's Earthshot prizes in 2022.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in the stands of a rugby match© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock
William had a red scarf as he cheered on Wales

See below for the best photos from the event…

Prince William and Kate Middleton speaking to a man© Alamy Stock Photo

An important meeting

William and Kate spoke to injured former players before the match.

Prince William and Kate Middleton by some flowers© Alamy Stock Photo

Calm before the storm

The royal couple appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the match.

Prince William and Kate Middleton taking a picture with a man© Alamy Stock Photo

Selfie with a fan

The Prince and Princess were happy to take a selfie with one of the injured players.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in a rugby crowd© Getty Images

Taking their seats

After their meeting, William and Kate took their place in the stands.

Kate Middleton smiling in a crowd© The RFU Collection via Getty Ima

Smiling Princess

It was joy for Kate as England took an early lead in the game, leading Wales by 14-0.

Kate Middleton and Prince William smiling at a rugby match© Kieran McManus/Shutterstock

England extend their lead

Kate couldn't hide her glee as England continued to extend their lead over their rival.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

LISTEN: Meghan Markle's former friend reveals Duchess was looking for work in London before meeting Harry

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More