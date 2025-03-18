Prince William shares moving message following sad death

The Prince of Wales has paid a heartfelt tribute to John 'Paddy' Hemingway, the last surviving Battle of Britain pilot, following his passing.

In a poignant message shared on X, Prince William reflected on John's extraordinary contribution and the debt of gratitude owed to him and his fellow wartime heroes.

© Getty Images John 'Paddy' Hemingway passed away on Monday

"I was sad to hear about the passing of John 'Paddy' Hemingway this morning, the last of 'The Few,'" he wrote.

"We owe so much to Paddy and his generation for our freedoms today," he added, signing the message with his initial, 'W'. "Their bravery and sacrifice will always be remembered. We shall never forget them."

John, born in 1919, was part of the legendary group of airmen known as The Few - the courageous individuals who defended Britain during the pivotal air battle of 1940.

© Getty Images Prince William penned a touching message

The RAF pilot, who was originally from Dublin, had joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) as a teenager before World War Two. He survived multiple crash landings and dangerous combat missions, earning recognition for his bravery.

After the Battle of Britain, he continued to serve in the RAF throughout the war, later rising to the rank of Wing Commander. In a statement, the RAF said that John had "passed away peacefully" on Monday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was also amoung those to pay tribute, saying: "Eighty years ago, the courage and determination of Paddy and all our brave RAF pilots helped bring an end to the Second World War.

"They fearlessly flew over enemy territory to protect the UK and its Allies, risking their lives.

"He never considered himself a hero and often referred to himself as the 'Lucky Irishman', a man simply doing his job, like so many others of his generation.

"Despite his sacrifice, he would tell stories of the joyous memories he made and moments he shared with his peers, many of whom never returned home. Their sense of duty and service secured our freedom, and we shall never forget them."