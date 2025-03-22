On this day in royal history: Vikings defeat the future King Alfred the Great 

On 22 March 871, West Saxon forces met the incoming Viking invasion, and a brutal battle took place. Much of this conflict is lost to history, including the location of the battle, as reports vary in spelling, including ‘Marton’, ‘Meretun’ and ‘Marden’, so it’s hard to guess exactly where this took place. It’s assumed to be in Dorset, Hampshire, or Wiltshire.

Leading the West Saxon forces was King Æthelred, and his younger brother, the future Alfred the Great. That year, the Danes and Saxons fought nine times, including at Marton where Æthelred’s forces clashed violently with Danes led by Halfdan Ragnarsson. The Vikings had the victory.

© Alamy Stock Photo Æthelred died not long after the battle

Warrior-bishop Heahmund was killed, and by Easter that year young King Æthelred had also died. Because of the short time between the battle and his untimely demise, it is speculated that Æthelred died of his wounds.

Much is known about the defeated Alfred, whose vision inspired the formation of England. Less is known about the warrior bishop Heahmund, though he was of course memorably portrayed by Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the epic TV series, Vikings.

© MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock Jonathan Rhys Meyers plays the warrior bishop in Vikings

To modern sensibilities, the concept of a fighting man of the cloth is rather anachronistic (most village vicars struggle to wield a bible let alone a sword), but back then fighting clerics were par for the course.

The real Heahmund lived in the 9th century in Wessex, and was first ordained Bishop of Salisbury before becoming the Bishop of Sherbourne. Reports place him not only as an impressive warrior but also as a sharp-minded strategist who assisted the kings of Wessex that he swore to serve.

Following his death at Meretun, Heahmund was buried at Keynsham and made a saint venerated both by the Catholic and Orthodox church.