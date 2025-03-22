Skip to main contentSkip to footer
On this day in royal history: The future King Alfred the Great is defeated by the Vikings
Subscribe
On this day in royal history: The future King Alfred the Great is defeated by the Vikings
Digital Cover royalty

On this day in royal history: Vikings defeat the future King Alfred the Great 

22 March 871 – England's architect loses a vicious battle, renowned warrior bishop dies

Millie Jackson
Content Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On 22 March 871, West Saxon forces met the incoming Viking invasion, and a brutal battle took place. Much of this conflict is lost to history, including the location of the battle, as reports vary in spelling, including ‘Marton’, ‘Meretun’ and ‘Marden’, so it’s hard to guess exactly where this took place. It’s assumed to be in Dorset, Hampshire, or Wiltshire.

Leading the West Saxon forces was King Æthelred, and his younger brother, the future Alfred the Great. That year, the Danes and Saxons fought nine times, including at Marton where Æthelred’s forces clashed violently with Danes led by Halfdan Ragnarsson. The Vikings had the victory. 

Æthelred died not long after the battle© Alamy Stock Photo
Æthelred died not long after the battle

Warrior-bishop Heahmund was killed, and by Easter that year young King Æthelred had also died. Because of the short time between the battle and his untimely demise, it is speculated that Æthelred died of his wounds.

Much is known about the defeated Alfred, whose vision inspired the formation of England. Less is known about the warrior bishop Heahmund, though he was of course memorably portrayed by Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the epic TV series, Vikings

Jonathan Rhys Meyers plays the warrior bishop in Vikings© MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jonathan Rhys Meyers plays the warrior bishop in Vikings

To modern sensibilities, the concept of a fighting man of the cloth is rather anachronistic (most village vicars struggle to wield a bible let alone a sword), but back then fighting clerics were par for the course.

The real Heahmund lived in the 9th century in Wessex, and was first ordained Bishop of Salisbury before becoming the Bishop of Sherbourne. Reports place him not only as an impressive warrior but also as a sharp-minded strategist who assisted the kings of Wessex that he swore to serve. 

Following his death at Meretun, Heahmund was buried at Keynsham and made a saint venerated both by the Catholic and Orthodox church.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

More Royalty

See more

Read More