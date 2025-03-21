Why Princess Kate's fashion doesn't feature in Kensington Palace exhibition

We couldn't be more excited to visit Kensington Palace's new fashion exhibition Dress Codes, which features royal outfits through the generations, and is already causing a buzz as fans will see never-before-displayed outfits, including three stunning looks from Diana, Princess of Wales.

Chatting about the new exhibition on A Right Royal Podcast, it was revealed that sadly Kate's famous pieces won't be on display at the exhibition, which includes historical royal looks from the late 1600s up to close to the present day.

However, modern outfits won't be displayed, with the exhibition instead revealing looks from the likes of Princess Margaret, Princess Diana and even Queen Victoria.

Speaking about what to expect, our royal correspondent Danielle Stacey received a sneak peak of the showcase, saying: "Dress codes takes you through the evolution of codes and conventions throughout royal history, there are items that have never been displayed before, including a rare mourning bodice worn by Queen Victoria that was newly acquired by Historic Royal Palaces."

She continued: "There are three pieces worn by Diana, Princess of Wales in the exhibition, and it opens with her red, glittering Bruce Oldfield dress that she wore on a tour of Saudi Arabia in 1986 and that's displayed alongside a tweed hacking jacket."

