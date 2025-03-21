Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares insight into holiday

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice welcomed their second child, Athena, in January, and it appears that the couple have been able to take a little family staycation.

The property developer shared a series of idyllic photographs from a beautiful countryside cottage in Porthmadog, a coastal town in North Wales.

The snaps included a stunning view of the Moel y Gest mountain, dolphins swimming in the bay and a peek at the antique furniture and artwork inside the 14th century manor house.

Edoardo's mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, and his stepfather, David Williams-Ellis, can also be seen enjoying a cup of tea on the terrace with the mountain in the background.

"Fancy an escape to magical North Wales @wernholidaycottages," Edoardo penned in the caption.

There's a family connection to his staycation – Wern Holiday Cottages is owned by Nikki, David and David's son, Jack, from his previous marriage to interior designer, Serena Williams-Ellis.

The holiday business consists of seven luxury cottages on the private Wern estate, located between Porthmadog and Criccieth, with the largest property, Carregfelen, able to accommodate 11 guests.

The seven-bedroom cottage, which dates back to the 14th century, features a cosy sitting room with a fireplace, a dining room and sprawling, secluded gardens with a wildflower meadow and an orchard.

David is a sculptor and an artist, and his great uncle was Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, a Welsh architect who built the holiday resort, Portmeirion in North Wales. Nikki serves as a company director, and she lives with her husband in Oxfordshire.

Beatrice, who is on maternity leave from her job at tech company, Afiniti, and Edoardo, who owns Banda Property, typically split their time between their St James's Palace apartment in London and their Cotswolds bolthole.

The couple, who married in 2020, are parents to daughters, Sienna, born in September 2021, and baby Athena, who was born prematurely in January.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January

Edoardo also has an elder son, Christopher Woolf, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

Beatrice made her first public appearance since Athena's birth earlier in March as she and Edoardo attended charity Borne's Wonderland gala at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The mother-of-two looked beautiful in a white boucle ensemble from Self-Portrait as she was announced as patron of the prematurity research charity.