Why these royal relatives have a different upbringing to Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry had a quintessentially British, and royal upbringing.

Raised at Kensington Palace by their mum Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles, as well as their nanny Tiggy Lee-Bourke, the boys attended a slew of prestigious schools before making their way to Eton College.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get William and Harry were raised at Kensington Palace

Whilst you might expect most royal relatives to follow suit many of William and Harry's royal relatives have headed overseas for their early years.

Keep scrolling to see the list of royal relatives who had a wildly different start…

Viscount Louis and the Spencer sisters

Despite being the heir to his family property Althorp House, Viscount Louis and his sisters Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza were all raised in South Africa.

After their mother Victoria Lockwood and their father Charles Spencer divorced in 1997, two years after relocating to the sun-soaked country, Victoria and her brood decided to embrace life overseas whilst Charles moved back to the UK.

© Dave Benett, Getty Viscount Louis Spencer

Louis was educated at Diocesan College, a prestigious private school, one of the most expensive in Cape Town, founded on British educational principles. His school fees amounted to up to £13,955 a year.

Meanwhile, his sisters attended £14,000-a-year- Reddam House another exclusive institution near their home in Constantia.

Talking about their childhood, Lady Amelia and her sister Eliza explained to The Telegraph in 2021 how they don't use their titles outside of the UK and had a "normal, happy childhood".

© Dave Benett Lady Kitty with her sisters, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza

They said: "Growing up, the house would always be busy, full of extended family and friends."

Meanwhile, they also described volunteering at a local crèche for orphans, ‘just giving them love’, and remembered walking the streets selling artwork to raise money for food for stray cats and dogs.

Amelia added: "Cape Town was all about the sea, hiking, horse riding, tennis, netball... After high school and university we were so happy that we didn’t feel the need to move."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

After departing the UK in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set up sticks in the US and currently live in a sprawling mansion in Montecito an affluent area in California.

Whilst, at first, the couple didn't share insights into their lives with their children in recent weeks, Meghan has been sharing more details of how she's raising her brood after she relaunched her Instagram account in January.

Meghan and Harry chose to raise their children in the US

Meghan frequently takes to her Instagram Stories and Feed showing off their homely, organic lifestyle.

The sprawling fields in California are a distinct contrast to the quintessential London upbringing Prince William and Harry had at Kensington Palace.

Earlier this month, Meghan shared a video featuring the Sussexs' sprawling orchard where little Archie was filmed watering the plants.

WATCH: Archie watering plants in the Sussex family garden

The children spend a lot of time in the garden and have inherited their mum's love of gardening. In her new series, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess revealed the Sussex siblings have their own set of mini gardening tools.

Both Archie and Lilibet have dual citizenship for the UK and the US, and their schooling will be wildly different to that of William and Harry.

As for their schooling, Montecito resident Richard Mineards previously shared some insight with HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast about the kind of education the young royals could have in California.

© Instagram The family life a wholesome organic lifestyle

"We have very good schools, which are not like England public schools but they're state schools. And we have a very good one called Cold Spring School which has got great ratings and that's in their catchment area," Richard revealed.

He added: "So if Archie then follows through getting a state education, the next stop after this pre-school he goes to is going to be some sort of junior school. We have a very good junior school here called Montecito Union School which is very, very good, has a lot of Tony names attending, children of the rich and famous. Then, as I say, he could go to Cold Springs or maybe they'll say that 'Hey, we want to follow a private education'."

"Obviously, Harry was at Ludgrove and then at Eton College and they might go the private route, which will be something like Laguna Blanca or Cate School, which are very good private schools - so it's really up to them what kind of path they take on educating the children. I mean, they've got the money to do it. But maybe Meghan would like to follow her normal roots and do it the state school way."

Archie and Lilibet will also take SATs rather than GCSEs and A-levels.

August and Ernest Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's children August and Ernest also have a wildly different upbringing to William and Harry.

Despite their UK home, Ivy Cottage, being on the grounds of Kensington Palace, August and Ernest split their time between the UK and Portugal.

© Instagram The family split their time between London and Portugal

Eugenie and Jack made the move for Jack's word where he runs the marketing of a 300-home development site in the idyllic sun-soaked country.

The residence overseas is situated at the Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club.

Whilst Eugenie keeps the details of her family life relatively private she does share the occasional updated from home where royal fans do get a glimpse of their stunning property portfolio.

Ivy Cottage could be from a story book

Ivy Cottage could be something from a fairytale with its white picket fence and blooming flowers. Whilst in London, despite their royal abode, Ernest and August have a rather down-to-earth upbringing.

Eugenie previously shared photos of the brother-duo at the Natural History Museum and on a visit to the Zoo. Meanwhile at Easter time, the brothers enjoy 'normal' activities like Easter egg hunts.

© Instagram Eugenie shared the cutest pictures of the family

As for their schooling, Eugenie told Jessie and Lennie Ware she doesn't plan to send her sons to boarding school until they're 13.

She said on the Table Manners podcast: "My husband went to boarding school at eight," Eugenie explained. "Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave."

She added: "I wouldn't send them at eight - I haven't told Jack that."