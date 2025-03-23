Princess Eugenie's epic birthday cake and incredible throwback images revealed - see the photos

Princess Eugenie marked her birthday in the most heartwarming way as her mother, Sarah Ferguson, took to Instagram to celebrate her cherished daughter with a touching tribute and the most epic birthday cake.

Sharing a selection of nostalgic and recent images, Sarah reminded royal watchers just how cherished Eugenie is within the family.

Among the carousel of memories was an utterly sweet throwback showing a young Eugenie walking hand-in-hand with Sarah and her older sister Princess Beatrice.

Clad in matching outfits and grinning ear to ear, the photograph captured a carefree moment of childhood joy and instantly delighted fans.

Alongside the vintage snap, Sarah shared a more recent photo of Eugenie radiating her signature warmth, as well as a fabulous birthday cake featuring the nickname "Eugie Boogie" written playfully in icing.

In her heartfelt caption, Sarah wrote: "Wishing a wonderful birthday to my beloved daughter, @princesseugenie! It has been a joy to watch you grow into such an extraordinary person, full of kindness, wisdom and strength. Your generosity and warmth brighten the lives of so many, and I am endlessly proud of all that you do. With all my love on your special day. X."

The Duchess of York also treated followers to a flurry of photos on her Instagram Stories, offering even more glimpses into Eugenie's life through the years, from her cheeky childhood moments to her serene, grown-up poise.

Fans quickly flooded the post with well wishes. One wrote, "The pictures are beautiful and show mother and daughter!! Happy birthday, dear Princess Eugenie!!!" while another added, "It’s been a pleasure knowing you and watching you grow almost all of your life. Have a fabulous day."

Eugenie, who shares sons August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank, is currently balancing family life between London and Portugal.

The family-of-four often enjoys a quieter life abroad while Jack focuses on his business ventures, though they frequently return to the UK and stay at their London base, Ivy Cottage, located on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Speaking previously on the Table Manners podcast, Eugenie opened up about the ease and comfort of their lifestyle in Portugal. "This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."

Her relaxed attitude and deep family ties continue to charm fans, as does her work as a passionate advocate for environmental causes and anti-slavery initiatives.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of Ernest's arrival, Eugenie reflected on how motherhood had transformed her. "Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more. Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them – and for your grandchildren. August is still young but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."