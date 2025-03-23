Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie shares ultra-rare photo of sons August and Ernest as she marks special celebration
woman in floral dress © Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson's daughter celebrated her birthday on Sunday 

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie has shared a never-before-seen picture with her two sons August and Ernest in honour of her birthday on Sunday.

The wholesome image, which Eugenie shared to Instagram, showed the mother-of-two beaming from ear to ear as she enjoyed a quiet moment outside with her two boys.

Eugenie was facing the camera while sitting at a wooden picnic table, while sibling duo August and Ernest looked so sweet tucking into plates of food with their backs to the camera.

For their family gathering, August was dressed in a navy hoodie complete with sunshine yellow stripes. He wore a pair of blue jeans and some Spider-Man socks. Also looking adorable was Ernest who rocked a sky blue Mini Rodini set emblazoned with a playful animal print.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie hugging and smiling© Instagram
Eugenie shares August and Ernest with her husband Jack

Exuding elegance, the art director was dressed in a pair of baggy jeans and a pinstripe utilitarian shirt from Michael Kors featuring large pockets on the front. She had her chocolate-brown locks secured in a bun and opted to accessorise with a single pendant necklace.

"Birthday besties…" Eugenie sweetly wrote in her caption.

Royal fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages. "Gosh your youngest looks so much like you even from the side," wrote one, while a second noted: "Happy Birthday! Have a wonderful day," and a third commented: "Happy birthday. Such a lovely photo with your boys."

Eugenie and Jack leaving chapel after their wedding© Getty Images
Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day in 2018

Eugenie shares August and Ernest with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The pair welcomed their two children following their fairytale nuptials in 2018.

Motherhood has had a positive impact on Eugenie and has prompted her to "do more," when it comes to protecting her children's future.

During an interview with HELLO! ahead of the birth of her second child, she shared: "Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more.

"Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. August is [still young] but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie with her sons© Instagram
Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie with her sons

The family-of-four split their time between London and sunny Portugal where Jack has been busy with work commitments.

Of their life abroad, Eugenie said on the Table Manners podcast: "This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Cheltenham Festival© Getty Images
The couple split their time between London and Portugal

They also have a base in London which comes in handy when they're back on home turf. Located on the grounds of Kensington Palace, their city bolthole is called Ivy Cottage and boasts an array of charming features including a lattice porch.

