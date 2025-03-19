Princess Eugenie shares rare insight into her 'real' job

Princess Eugenie may be a member of the British royal family, but she also has a 'real' job, and on Tuesday, she gave fans a rare insight into her world as an art director.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Princess of York shared a slew of stunning pictures from the Jake Grewal exhibition, one of the exhibitions she has visited recently.

© Instagram/ Princess Eugenie The Princess of York shared an insight into her job as an art curator

Eugenie, who has been an art director at Hauser & Wirth since July 2015, wrote: "I've been to some incredible exhibitions recently," alongside a white love heart emoji, adding: "This was Jake Grewal at the Studio Voltaire."

The words were penned alongside a stunning photograph of one of the artist's creations, which depicted an idyllic cliffside landscape.

Following the post, Eugenie proceeded to share a series of beautiful artworks by Jake, which you can see below.

1/ 6 © Instagram/ Princess Eugenie The stunning artwork was created by artist Jake Grewal.

2/ 6 © Instagram/Princess Eugenie Eugenie is an Art director at Hauser & Wirth.

3/ 6 © Jake Grewal Jake Grewal mainly uses charcoal in his works.



4/ 6 © Jake Grewal Jake lives and works in London.

5/ 6 © Jake Grewal Jake was born in 1994.

6/ 6 © Jake Grewal Eugenie has had a keen interest in art since school.

Eugenie's most recent update came after the promise she made to her followers back in December when she vowed to share more insights into her job on her social media.

The royal's new chapter was marked with a series of gorgeous portraits by Monet alongside the words: "Introducing the first in my new series showcasing my love of art.

"As some of you may know, I am a huge lover of art and a director at @hauserwirth — throughout 2025, I hope to share more of that part of my world with you."

She added: "Starting with Monet and London: views of the Thames at the @courtauld Gallery. Monet was fascinated by the light and smog of London as it became an industrial city at the turn of the 20th century.

"He visited the city three times to paint some of his most remarkable Impressionist paintings: Charing Cross Bridge, Waterloo Bridge, and the Houses of Parliament. Fun fact: he stayed at the @thesavoylondon and could see both bridges from his window.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"I couldn’t get over the way he captured light on the water. The seriality of the work is almost like he’s taking photographs just as we would in 2024, but his were in 1899. #myartworld #courtauld #courtauldgallery."

No doubt, Eugenie's most recent update will be well received by her fans, as back in December, the comments section was flooded with messages from excited followers.

"Thanks for sharing! It’s amazing how he stopped time through colours. This makes you stand with him and feel the moment. [Red love heart emoji] Greetings from Chile!" one fan penned.

A second added: "They are just so beautiful. Thank you for sharing."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "I was supposed to come to London and visit this, among other things, but unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. Thanks for sharing this."