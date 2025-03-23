Princess Eugenie treats herself to incredible gift on eve of birthday - exclusive details

Princess Eugenie treated herself to an unexpected gift on the eve of her birthday.

Despite her royal status, Sarah Ferguson's daughter proved she's just like the rest of us as she made a low-key trip to Westfield on Saturday. She was joined by her husband Jack Brooksbank and their eldest son, August.

© Getty Images Eugenie treated herself to an early birthday gift

During their family outing, the trio paid a visit to the LEGO store where they purchased two sets, a mini orchid for Eugenie, and a plane set for little August. As she went up to make her purchase, Eugenie explained to the shopkeeper that the flower set was for herself, saying: "This one's for me, for my birthday."

Eugenie's orchid set forms a part of LEGO's botanicals collection and retails for £24.99. August's plane set features a catering truck, an airstair, a pushback tug and an array of characters and costs £89.99.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie and son August

An onlooker shared: "They strolled through the store just like any regular family - no security, no fuss. It was the perfect time to shop in peace since the shopping centre is quieter in the mornings.

"Princess Eugenie seemed genuinely excited about her upcoming birthday, and judging by her choice of treat - the LEGO Orchid set - she might just be a big fan of building blocks!"

For her weekend outing, Eugenie looked effortlessly stylish wearing a pair of baggy light wash jeans and a dark pinstripe shirt. She wore her brunette locks in a low bun and slipped on a pair of boots.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in 2018

Also opting for an off-duty look was Jack who rocked some blue jeans, Nike trainers and a cosy hooded jumper.

The royal couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018. To mark their six-year wedding anniversary, Eugenie opted to share a personal family photo that showed Eugenie and Jack enjoying a garden stroll with their two sons.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shared this rare picture with her sons and husband Jack

"6 years later…" gushed Eugenie. Just hours earlier, the royal shared two images from her big day including a never-before-seen moment of the bride and groom sharing a kiss during their reception.

"Best day ever marrying you... happy 6th anniversary my love," she wrote.

The family-of-four split their time between London and Portugal. They relocated to the sunny hotspot back in 2022 due to Jack's work commitment with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development in the Algarve.

"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she told Jessie and Lennie Ware, during a podcast episode of Table Manners.

When in the UK they reside at Ivy Cottage on Kensington Palace grounds. The quirky property boasts a charming porch, white picket fencing and a network of stunning roses across the front.