Jeremy Clarkson faces major change at Diddly Squat Farm since opening five years ago

Fans of Clarkson's Farm have every reason to celebrate as Diddly Squat Farm announced an exciting milestone, five years after Jeremy Clarkson opened it in Chipping Norton.

The TV presenter's farm shop, which stocks products produced on his 1,000-acre farm in The Cotswolds, draws in fans from around the world who have delighted in watching his journey of attempting to run a farm in the countryside with no previous farming experience.

In a first for the farm shop, Diddly Squat products are now available to order via Deliveroo HOP in London, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton, with delivery in as soon as 20 minutes.

© Dan Loo / CPG Media Diddly Squat Farm Shop was a passion project for Lisa when it first opened in 2020

Items up for grabs include multi-time sell-out Jeremy's Hot Seed Beer Mustard, Bee Juice Honey, homemade rapeseed oils including Chilli, Garlic, Oak Smoked and Lemon flavours, snacks like hand-cut crisps, pork scratchings and fudge, and, Jeremy’s highly sought-after premium beer range, Hawkstone, will be available too.

The farm shop has been somewhat of a passion project for Jeremy's girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, who added: "I’ve made sure to include all of our best sellers in this exclusive range… and for something a little stronger, our Cow Juice Vodka and Bee Juice Rum. We hope you enjoy our Diddly Squat products as much as we’ve enjoyed making them for you."

Unexpected baby joy at Diddly Squat Farm

The news about Diddly Squat Farm's new delivery service isn't the only thing that has got fans of Clarkson's Farm excited this week. In an update shared on Instagram, Jeremy and Lisa shared the news that another litter of piglets had arrived on the farm.

WATCH: New piglets arrive at Diddly Squat Farm

In a video announcing the news, a sweet clip of several spotted piglets tottering around in their 'pig-loo' pen left fans overjoyed. Other fans were particularly pleased to see 'Clarkson's Ring' was being put to good use in the video.

The steel ring, imagined by Jeremy after losing several piglets shortly after farrowing due to sows crushing their young against the walls of their pen, became one of the most talked about moments of his Prime docuseries. "Clarkson's Ring provides a safe corridor between mum and the ark’s wall," writes pig experts Contended Products.

Piglets are the newests members at Diddly Squat Farm

"A safe zone is available to the little piglets, helping them get out of harm’s way. This doesn't just benefit them in the first hours of life, it carries on working in the coming weeks as they grow stronger and more adventurous."

Flooding the comments section of the post, one fan wrote: "Clarkson's ring has done it again!" as another wrote: "It’s lovely to watch one born on the farm then go on to be a beautiful Mum herself. It's good to see the Clarkson ring is still keeping them all safe as well."