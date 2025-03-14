Prince William reveals bizarre ritual with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince of Wales has confessed to a bizarre matchday ritual he does with his children, when his beloved Aston Villa are not playing so well.

Prince William, 42, who was spotted punching the air as his football team soared through to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, spoke about watching Villa matches at home.

Speaking to The Sun as he visited the squad at their training ground, he revealed: "If I'm home alone with the children, I probably don't have the pre-match pint but I do have a bit of superstition about where I sit when I'm watching them.

"If we're not doing very well, I start moving round the house quite quickly and I put the children in different positions hoping that's going to change our luck."

William and Kate took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to their first Villa match against Norwich City at Carrow Road in 2019, and George has joined his father at a few of their games since.

The children all have Villa shirts, but the Prince says he's not forcing them to support the club.

© Getty George and Charlotte's first football match at home

He told the newspaper: "I'm kind of hoping they'll all find their own teams in time. They don't all have to be Villa fans. I'm trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me. I'm trying to spread the love a little bit."

William said he was taken to his first Villa game by family friends when he was younger, sparking his interest in the West Midlands Club.

© Getty William and George at a Villa match last April

Earlier this year, the future King met fellow football fans at a Wetherspoons pub in Birmingham and in the interview, he shared that he posts anonymously on online fan forums.

After witnessing Villa's victory against Club Brugge at their home ground on Wednesday, William appeared to confirm that he'll be there to support the club as Unai Emery's team face French side Paris Saint-Germain in the next round.

© Alamy Stock Photo William was animated at the game on Wednesday

He told journalists, "See you in Paris" as he walked to his car after the match.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place in Paris on 9 April, with the second leg at Villa Park scheduled for 15 April.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also set for a joint sporting outing this weekend, as they're confirmed to watch Wales vs England Six Nations Match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate holds the role for Rugby Football Union.

