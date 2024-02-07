Joy Behar divides with comments on King Charles' cancer diagnosis and late Queen's 70-year reign

In the wake of news that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, public figures including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have reacted with well wishes.

Now, Joy Behar is the latest to weigh in on the royal health news, however she had quite the different take, or rather, suggestion, when discussing His Majesty's health with her The View co-hosts.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement revealing the cancer diagnosis, though declined to disclose the type of cancer or stage, simply describing it as "a form of cancer," and stating: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

During Tuesday's broadcast of The View – which is also hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin – Joy, 81, expressed her sympathies for the King, 75, and noted how the diagnosis came not even a year after his May 2023 coronation.

"Poor Charles," she said, before arguing: "I mean, [Queen Elizabeth II] was in the position for 70 years, you know, and the longest reign. I think that she could have used some term limits."

Term limits is an increasingly trending debate in US politics, with younger generations expressing their concern over the lengthy time in power the likes of Biden, 81, Mitch McConnell, 81, Nancy Pelosi, 83, Chuck Grassley, 90, and the late Dianne Feinstein – who served as a senator from 1992 until her passing aged 90 in 2023 – have held.

Joy further wondered: "It's like, why not step down and let Charles have his day in the sun?" The King's late mother was Queen from 1952, when she was 25 years old, until her death at age 96 in 2022.

The veteran TV host ultimately said: "The poor guy, he finally gets to be King, and now he has an illness. That doesn't seem fair. There's something wrong about it."

© Getty The King's cancer was discovered after a recent procedure to treat an enlarged prostate

As soon as clips of her comments circulated on social media, netizens had a lot of opinions. While some sympathized with the point Joy was trying to make, most promptly, and strongly, came to the defense of the late British monarch.

© STEFAN ROUSSEAU His Majesty was coronated in May of 2023

As of Wednesday, Prince William has resumed his public duties for the first time since Monday's announcement; he had stepped back from royal duties on January 16, when his wife, the Princess of Wales, was admitted into the hospital to undergo abdominal surgery.

Separately, his brother Prince Harry has already left the UK after a brief visit to see his father. His wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, remained in their Montecito home.

