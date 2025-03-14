Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles in 'great shape' amid cancer treatment
King Charles yelling animatedly© Getty Images

The monarch is taking good care of himself at 76

Melanie Macleod
Beauty & Lifestyle Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Over a year has passed since King Charles shared the concerning news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 76-year-old monarch has kept most of his treatment details private, only occasionally sharing side effects such as loss of taste while chatting to fellow cancer patients.

Despite going through over a year of potentially gruelling treatment, the King appears to be in good health, with new comments confirming that the monarch is staying well despite his health issues.

King Charles and Joe Wicks shaking hands at an engagment at Buckingham Palace© Getty Images
King Charles and Joe Wicks met earlier this week

The comments on the King's health came courtesy of fitness expert Joe Wicks, who was at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening for a WaterAid reception and said of His Majesty: "I would love to know what he does [for exercise], because he looks like he is in great shape."

King Charles' health routine

Over the years, details of the King's health and fitness routine have been made public. In November 2024, when talking to sprinter Desiree Henry, King Charles revealed that he "exercises twice a day", performing "squats and does the pull-up bar", while his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, said that the royal "loves" walking.

Queen Camilla echoed her son's comment during an appearance on BBC Radio 5's The Emma Barnett Show in June 2020, saying of the King: "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know. He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

King Charles and Prince William walking in country clothes© Getty
King Charles loves walking

Despite Joe Wicks' admiration of the King's physique, Charles is more humble about his health now he's in his seventies.

In October last year, the King admitted he has "too many injuries" to ride horses anymore, while last month he acknowledged that his skiing days are "behind him" now.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London© Getty
King Charles appears to be in good shape

While he may no longer feel confident partaking in daring activities such as horse riding and skiing, strength and mobility exercises, such as squats and push-ups, will keep the King healthy as he approaches his eighties.

"Pull-ups have lots of benefits such as improving our upper body strength, improving our grip strength, helping our shoulders and joint health and improving our core," personal trainer Chloe Thomas says. "Doing pull-ups as we reach our 70s is important for small daily tasks - anything from opening jars to holding onto things for support. This is because pull-ups help grip strength."

His daily habit will improve the King's day-to-day life, too, Chloe says. "Improving our upper body strength also means that we can carry out daily activities, like carrying our shopping bags or reaching for things out of cupboards.

King Charles standing in sunshine on Sandringham estate© Getty Images
The King is looking after his health in his seventies

"Pull-ups can also help strengthen shoulder joints which then prevents any injuries which are quite common as we age. Pull-ups cause us to use our core and by improving our core strength, this helps protect our spine and reduces the risk of falling over."

Chloe adds that pull-ups are helpful for our posture as we age, helping us to stand straighter, which can be an issue as we hit 70 and beyond – nobody wants a slouching King!

Whatever His Majesty is doing, it's certainly working!

