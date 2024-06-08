Queen Camilla shares insight into King Charles' health during surprise appearance

Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance at the Queen's Reading Room Festival on Saturday and during a chat with author Lee Child, she shared an update on the health of her husband, King Charles.

Camilla joked to Lee that Charles was "doing fine", but that he "won't slow down and won't do what he's told". Lee quipped back that Charles sounded like "typical husband".

© Chris Jackson Camilla joked with Lee Child

The 76-year-old looked elegant as she arrived for the event, which saw her mingle with several authors, in a sleek navy blue dress that zipped up at the front. The royal carried a clutch bag alongside a pair of cream hand-warmers.

During the event, Camilla also met Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes who was full of praise for the monarch. Speaking to reporters, Miriam shared: "I just told her how much I love the King, because I do.

"He's an absolute darling, and he's brave as a lion and he's warm and kind and he cares and they've had a hell of a time recently so I just wanted him to know that I love him very much. She said she would tell him."

The King was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier in the year and has only recently been seen performing in-person events.

© Chris Jackson The Queen looked so elegant at the event

Earlier this week, Charles, 75, attended his biggest event yet when he travelled to France alongside Camilla and Prince William to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

For the special occasion, Charles looked smart in a Field Marshall No.4 Tropical Service Dress with medals and decorations, while Camilla looked elegant in a flowing white coat dress and a matching hat. She accessorised with a sparkling diamond scallop shell brooch and some pearl earrings.

© Getty Images The King recently undertook a foreign trip

"It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time", he said in a moving speech. "We recall the lesson that comes to us, again and again, across the decades: free Nations must stand together to oppose tyranny."

During his recovery, Camilla has kept people informed of the King's condition. Last month, she joked that her husband was "getting better" before adding: "Well, he would be if he behaved himself."

© Getty Images Camilla has shared updates on her husband's health

She told people at a garden party that the King was "quite cross" that he couldn't join her at her engagements in East Sussex as he was a big fan of author EF Benson, who used to live at the property where the party was held. That day, Charles was back in London hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

