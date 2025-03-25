King Charles' surprising slip-up at Highgrove House 

While King Charles boasts an impressive property portfolio, it's clear he has a particular fondness for his private Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House.

His Majesty purchased the property back in 1980 and has been lovingly restoring the gardens which were a "blank canvas" when he first moved in.

© Getty Images King Charles has transformed the gardens at Highgrove House

Located in Doughton, Tetbury, the sprawling property, which is now managed by Prince William, boasts a plethora of interlinked gardens including the Sundial Garden, the Wildflower Meadow, the Cottage Garden as well as the Thyme Walk which is dotted with whimsical topiary creations.

During a 2012 feature documentary with gardening expert Alan Titchmarsh, Charles nonetheless explained how he made a blunder when he first set about transforming the gardens.

© Tim Graham, Getty Images Prince Charles and Prince Harry by the swimming pool at their Highgrove Home

Opening up, the green-fingered royal shared how he mixed up his planting, saying: "I planned everything in this myself, the whole thing. And I chose all the plants, I put everything in the wrong place basically, put all the short things at the back and all the tall things at the front."

Elsewhere, he spoke about why he decided to keep the golden 'pudding-shaped' yews dotted down the path. Charles said: "Everybody said take them out, but in the end, I don't know why… I thought about it and thought 'Well no, I have a passion for topiary. I have great fun here because I prune an awful lot."

He also spoke about how his interest in gardening was first formed in his childhood. "We [Charles and Anne] were allowed a little plot at Buckingham Palace, back of the border, growing vegetables." Of his current gardening style, he went on to say: "I rather see it like painting a picture."

© Getty Images King Charles developed an interest in gardening from an early age

In his book, Charles III, Robert Hardman revealed how the father-of-two has a special "sanctuary" at his rural bolthole. In the book, Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."

WATCH: King Charles shares a rare insight inside Highgrove House on special occasion

Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."

Aside from the technicolour gardens, Charles also created an organic farm at the countryside retreat. He leased the 1,000-acre farm to grow organic crops and heritage meats which were sold under the Duchy Originals brand.

© Getty Images King Charles has embraced organic farming for decades

Back in 2020, however, it was announced that the Home Farm lease would not be renewed due to his increasing responsibilities, but he continues to farm organically at Sandringham.

Of his decision to pursue organic farming, the royal previously said: "One of the reasons I went organic 40 years ago was because I felt there was an overuse of antibiotics. And I felt that if you overdo it, you end up with resistance. Anyway, that's what happened. I was told I was a complete idiot for even suggesting going organic."

