The Duke of Sussex appeared in a video message as the fallout from his resignation from his charity, Sentebale, continued.

But Prince Harry, 40, made no mention of the saga as he hailed the work of his sustainable tourism initiative, Travalyst.

The Duke shared a message as the not-for-profit organisation released its "Five-Year Milestone Report" on 1 April.

In a two-minute video filmed on the terrace of his Montecito mansion he shares with wife, Meghan, and their two children, the Duke emphasised that more progress needed to be made to meet sustainable goals.

Watch below…

WATCH: Prince Harry films from Montecito mansion amid Sentebale crisis

"We're now just five years away from the 2030 deadline for the sustainable development goals, the global blueprint for creating a more resilient planet and quite literally saving ourselves," Harry said. "But it's quite clear we're not progressing as quickly as needed, and the economic impacts are only growing.

"These realities leave us with a choice - find practical solutions to climate change or accept the massive financial and human losses that it's causing.

"I think we all agree that the latter isn't the answer."

© Getty Images Harry launched Travalyst in 2019

Speaking about the benefits of travel, Harry said it "can do a tremendous amount of good" adding that "it connects us to the destinations we love and to the communities that call these places home.

"It drives economic growth, creates jobs, and when done well, can protect the people, wildlife and environment that we all share."

A different kind of travel initiative

Harry founded Travalyst in 2019 as part of a coalition with Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com TripAdvisor and Visa, with the ambition to change the impact of travel for good.

The Duke continued: "When we started Travalyst six years ago, the goal was simple. I wanted to harness travel's power and potential to help create a more resilient world, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished."

© Getty Harry pictured in Amsterdam to launch Travalyst in 2019

He also highlighted the initiative's work, including being the "first and only independent organisation to mobilise competing tech and travel companies who see the business sense in sustainability," and participating in global conferences such as COP29 in Baku.

Harry ended his video message with: "We've worked directly with destinations and local businesses to learn how we can help them on their sustainability journey, and while we've made real progress, there's still much more to be done to protect the people and places that we all depend on.

"Our new report outlines the unique role we believe travellers can play at this crucial phase, and we'd love for you to join us on this journey."

Sentebale crisis

The Duke released a joint message with his fellow Sentebale co-founder, Prince Seeiso, on 25 March announcing they were stepping back as patrons of the charity they launched almost 20 years ago.

Their decision to step down has come down to a fallout between Sentebale's trustees and the chair of its board, saying in their statement: "It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

© Getty Images for Sentebale Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso pictured in Lesotho in October 2024

Harry founded Sentebale in honour of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2006 with Prince Seeiso to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those living with HIV and Aids.

What is Sentebale? What is Sentebale? Prince Harry founded Sentebale along with Prince Seeiso in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho. The name means ‘forget-me-not’ in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region. Sentebale aims to reach young people in Lesotho and Botswana living with or affected by HIV, through its outreach programmes and purpose-built centre. Since 2010, the annual Polo Cup has raised over £11 million to support Sentebale's work.

But several trustees have left the organisation in a dispute with Dr Sophie Chandauka, having requested her resignation.

Ms Chandauka has since responded with her own claims against her former colleagues, alleging the Duke tried to "eject" her through "bullying" and "harassment," while a source close to former trustees and patrons of Sentebale dismissed her comments at the weekend as a "publicity stunt".

© Getty Images for Sentebale Dr Sophie pictured with Prince Harry during a special Sentebale event to visit the Pointmain Health Facility in October 2024

The chairwoman also accused Harry of sending her an "unpleasant" and "imperious" message after she failed to publicly quash rumours of a rift with his wife, Meghan, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

During the prize-giving ceremony at a Sentebale fundraising polo match in Miami last April, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to choreograph who stood next to Harry, and in an awkward moment Ms Chandauka moved from beside the duke to Meghan's side ducking under the trophy.

WATCH: Dr Sophie and Meghan Markle's awkward exchange in April 2024

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB