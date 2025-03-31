Meghan Markle releases personal letter amid Prince Harry's ongoing charity row that is 'a thorn for both' 

The Duchess of Sussex shared some exciting news about her upcoming brand launch on Monday.

Meghan, 43, unveiled a first look at her As Ever line in February, sharing a first look at the products to coincide with the drop of her With Love, Meghan Netflix series released on 4 March.

With its website stating that the inaugural items will be available in spring 2025, it seems that they will be available to buy this week for fans in the US.

The products include Meghan's signature preserves, hibiscus teas, mixes for crepes and shortbread cookies and edible flower sprinkles.

In her personal newsletter, Meghan wrote: "Ever since I can remember, I've been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional. I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments. Maybe mimic the magic of Montecito in a way you can recreate at home.

"I'm so excited to introduce the As Ever collection to you this week."

© As Ever The first products from Meghan's As Ever brand

Speaking about the inspiration for the line, she continued: "Every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life, like the lemon ginger tea blend which is a fuss-free spin on the warm drink I make at home using fresh lemons from the garden.

"Or the crepe mix that transforms a typical weekend breakfast into a chance to reminisce. Crepes remind me of my time backpacking through France as a student."

Paying ode to the raspberry spread "that started it all," Meghan included a suggestion for its keepsake packaging, adding: "And by the way, once you've enjoyed every spoonful of this fruit spread, you may want to do what I do: rinse the jar and use it as a small bud vase for flowers on your nightstand, or to hold your pens on your desk."

© As Ever The As Ever website appears to show Meghan and Lilibet strolling across a lawn with two palm trees

She ended her newsletter with: "I hope when you see what I've worked so hard to create, you're encouraged to know that whatever life brings, you can do it too. Your value, your creativity, your joy - that is you, as it's always been and always will be. You are you - As ever, and forever."

"Someone once told me the biggest risk you can take is deciding not to take one at all. Now, after careful planning and preparing (while also parenting!), it's time to bring As ever from my home to yours so you can make the everyday exceptional in an easy yet meaningful way."

Prince Harry's charity row

Meghan's launch comes amid the leadership fallout at Prince Harry's Sentebale charity, which he resigned from as patron last week alongside co-founder, Prince Seeiso.

© Getty Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso have stepped down as patrons of Sentebale

Their joint statement read, in part, said: "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.

"It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

According to The Times, it is understood that the leadership row is centred around a loss in trust and confidence in chairwoman, Zimbabwe-born lawyer Dr Sophie Chandauka.

© Getty Images for Sentebale Dr Sophie pictured with Prince Harry during a special Sentebale event to visit the Pointmain Health Facility in October 2024

Dr Chandauka gave an interview to Sky News's Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips programme, where she accused Prince Harry of trying to "eject" her from the organisation through "bullying" and "harassment".

She also criticised the "toxicity" of his "brand" and its alleged impact on the charity.

The Duke also allegedly sent an "unpleasant" and "imperious" message to Dr Chandauka after she refused to issue a statement defending his wife, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

© PA Images via Getty Images Dr Sophie Chandauka with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a Sentebale polo match in April last year

Harry allegedly contacted the chairwoman directly, following an awkward exchange she had with the Duchess of Sussex at a charity polo match in Miami last April.

What is Sentebale? What is Sentebale? Prince Harry founded Sentebale along with Prince Seeiso in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho. The name means ‘forget-me-not’ in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region. Sentebale aims to reach young people in Lesotho and Botswana living with or affected by HIV, through its outreach programmes and purpose-built centre. Since 2010, the annual Polo Cup has raised over £11 million to support Sentebale's work.

A publicity storm

The Duchess of Sussex's newsletter was sent out to As Ever subscribers on 31 March as allegations about her husband Harry's resignation from Sentebale rumbled on.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede tells HELLO!: "I don't think that there will ever be a good or bad time for Meghan to launch anything nowadays – Netflix will have been working behind the scenes for months to get the date set to launch her brand to the consumer riding on the wave of her TV show to maximise demand and sales of her As Ever first drop."

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan has featured her children, Archie and Lilibet, on the As Ever Instagram page

"The bullying allegations will be a thorn in the side for both Harry and Meghan but her team will be not pleased with the negative media surrounding the charity and Prince Harry," Nick says. "This is a storm that has only started to build, and I think that we won't have heard the last of it from either Dr Sophie or Prince Harry's team who I am sure will come out in full force to give their side of this scandal."

Harry under pressure

Commenting on the Duke's resignation from his long-running charity, Nick tells HELLO!: "I am sure that Harry's hand was forced to make his move last week to leave the charity, and if he could, he probably would not have wanted it to coincide with his wife's important move.

© Brian Otieno / Getty Images for Sentebale Prince Harry visited Lesotho and South Africa last October in support of Sentebale

"But there will have been a lot of pressure for him to make the bold move to step away from the charity and he will not have made any of these decisions lightly or without speaking to his and Meghan's team, knowing the negative headlines that would resonate around the globe because of it."

The timing of Meghan's announcement

Speaking about the timing of Meghan's launch this week, Nick says: "I think this has been in the As Ever timeline for a while since the launch and rollout will have been carefully planned.

"This is a global launch and she only really gets one more chance to get it right! It's been a rocky path to get to the stage of launch and I think she will be hoping that the focus will shift onto her success and her launch rather than anything negative.

© Instagram In the past few months, Meghan has launched her Netflix series, her As Ever brand and a new podcast

"There are many stakeholders looking to this launch to build her brand and cement it as one that can last a long-time creative revenue, brand equity and longevity."

