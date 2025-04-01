Prince Harry 'cuts off relationship' with Princess Eugenie over Piers Morgan photos

The Duke of Sussex reportedly severed ties with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, following a night out with former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

This claim, originally shared in The Sun, was confirmed by the outspoken journalist during a chat with Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan on his Uncensored show.

Speaking about Harry's fractured ties with his friends and family, Maureen said: "He has zero relationship with his friends and his family. [I] just read that he cut off his relationship with Eugenie."

To which, Piers quickly interjected: "Well, that was because of me actually - the Eugenie thing - because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London. "I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm - breaking news - that this is entirely true."

Both Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were spotted exiting The Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill where they had enjoyed a long lunch alongside Piers and James Blunt back in 2023

The revelation has sparked fresh discussion about the state of Prince Harry's relationships within the royal family.

Princess Eugenie, 35, has long been considered one of Harry’s closest allies, maintaining a strong bond with him even after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020. She was one of the first family members to visit Harry and Meghan in California and was seen spending time with them during their UK visits.

However, it appears that her association with Piers – who has been a vocal critic of Harry and Meghan - may have fractured their once-close relationship.

The TV presenter has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, particularly following their explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, which led to Piers' high-profile departure from Good Morning Britain.

While neither Prince Harry nor Princess Eugenie has publicly commented on the claims, royal watchers are now speculating about the depth of the fallout.

Prince Harry and Piers Morgan's history

Piers and the Sussexes have traded comments since Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, when the couple accused a royal of raising "concerns" about their son's skin colour and the Duchess spoke about her mental health issues.

In 2021, the broadcaster made headlines after leaving Good Morning Britain following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford. Watch the clip below...

Piers' GMB colleague criticised him for "continuing to trash" Meghan the day after the ex-tabloid editor said he "didn't believe a word" the Duchess told Oprah.

Before his departure, Meghan made a formal complaint to ITV bosses about the presenter whose comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints to Ofcom.