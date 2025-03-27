Meghan Markle reveals 'never before seen' clip from Netflix show

Meghan Markle has shared a glimpse inside the inner workings of her hit Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, following the announcement that fans can expect the second season to premiere in the latter half of 2025.

The Duchess took to her Instagram to share unseen footage from her lifestyle series, which featured a clip of her frosting cupcakes with pink icing, and decorating yellow cupcakes in the same manner.

"Daydreaming about the rosé cupcakes and other never before seen moments from Season 1 of With Love, Meghan on @netflix," she wrote in the caption.

"We couldn't fit it all in, but my goodness did we have fun trying! Thanks again to the crew – miss you guys!"

This comes just weeks after the series was greenlit for a second season, which is due for an Autumn release.

"If you're loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!" the mother of two announced via her social media.

Meghan has had quite the year, with her Netflix show, the announcement of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and the imminent release date of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

She teased fans with a look at her new As Ever brand, which will sell fruit preserves and a slew of other lifestyle products.

Her close friends were the first to sample some of her jam, including celebrity hairdresser Ben Skervin, her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and Pilates instructor Heather Dorak.

© Netflix Meghan shared unseen footage of her Netflix show

"Delicious afternoon treat crumpets with butter and @asever raspberry spread it is really addictive thank you @meghan," wrote Ben via his Instagram stories, alongside a snap of a "very frothy chai" and Meghan's new jam placed artfully in the background.

Abigail shared a video of the jam packaged in a white box, while Heather posted a clip of her son spreading the jam onto bread, along with the caption, "Current night time snack obsession."

Meghan's lifestyle brand has been compared to that of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop in recent weeks, after the Oscar-winning actress filmed a video cooking breakfast with the same song used in the Duchess' Netflix series.

© Netflix She will launch her podcast on April 8

The pair squashed their supposed feud once and for all amid an Instagram Q&A, when a brave fan asked if Gwyneth was "comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

"I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever," the Goop founder exclaimed, before panning the camera over to Meghan sitting at her kitchen table.

The 43-year-old, clad in an understated navy shirt, shrugged her shoulders playfully and took a bite of the pie in front of her, with a coy smile on her face.

© Instagram The pair squashed rumours of a feud

Gwyneth had previously commented on her relationship with Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I mean, I've met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don't know her at all. Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie," she quipped.

While she admitted that she had not watched Meghan's show, Gwyneth emphasised that there was no bad blood. "When there's noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them," she explained.

