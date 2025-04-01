How close Meghan Markle is to becoming a billionaire following business ventures

Meghan Markle has had quite the year with the launch of her Netflix show, her lifestyle brand, and her upcoming podcast series.

The Duchess is showing no signs of slowing down as she adds to her reported net worth of £46.5 million, which is combined with that of her husband, Prince Harry. Amid her latest projects, how close is Meghan to joining the billionaires club?

Harry inherited a reported amount of £8 million from his mother, Princess Diana, which helped sustain his and Meghan's lifestyles after stepping back from the monarchy in 2020.

The couple own a beautiful home in Montecito worth over £23 million, complete with 16 bedrooms, rose gardens, a tennis court and a swimming pool.

Meghan previously opened up about buying the home just months after moving to the US, sharing with The Cut that living in it was initially a pipe dream.

"We didn't have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house," she said. "It wasn't possible. It's like when I was younger and you're window shopping – it's like, I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford. That doesn't feel good."

The pair signed an £80 million five-year Netflix deal in 2021, bumping their net worth up significantly. With the streaming giant, they have released Harry & Meghan, the documentary following their journey from their first meeting to their exit from the royal family.

Netflix also platformed Meghan's series, With Love, Meghan, which saw the mother of two invite a slew of celebrity guests to cook, decorate and craft with her. The show was greenlit for a second season which has already been filmed, marking a major success for the former Suits actress.

Meghan and Harry also ventured into the realm of podcasting with the Archetypes series following a £15.5 million deal with Spotify. They welcomed guests like Mariah Carey and Serena Williams on the show.

Unfortunately, the deal ended in 2023 and Archetypes failed to be renewed. The royal couple announced that they had “mutually agreed to part ways [with Spotify] and are proud of the series we made together," in a social media statement.

Meghan recently announced her partnership with Lemonada Media, which will launch her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast on April 8.

While it is unclear what her payday for the project will be, the 43-year-old will speak to other successful founders in each episode.

The show "allows audiences to be a fly on the wall and hear the unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders, while also sneaking a peek behind the curtain of Meghan's own entrepreneurial journey launching As Ever," read the synopsis.

It will also provide insights into transforming "small ideas into billion-dollar businesses." Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, is another of her ventures which is sure to grow her net worth.

She rebranded her American Riviera Orchard label to As Ever in February, sharing that it was an "extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish – food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."

The products include fruit preserves, tea, and mixes for crepes and shortbread, amongst other items.

Meghan also launched a ShopMy Page, an affiliate marketing platform where she can share her favourite clothes and beauty products. "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love – I hope you enjoy them!" she wrote in her profile.

Some of the items on her list, from which she will earn a commission, include a cashmere crewneck worth £1,100, a dress priced at £1,044 and a gold necklace for £387.

Meghan's net worth will grow past £46.5 million in 2025 thanks to her myriad of ventures, including her Netflix series, her podcast, and her lifestyle brand.

