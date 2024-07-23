How Princess Kate's girl gang including Carole and Pippa have supported her through cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales' tight-knit family have rallied around her since her diagnosis with cancer earlier this year, and it's the strong female figures in her life who have played a key part in putting a smile on her face.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in this week's issue, royal author Robert Jobson pointed to Kate's mother Carole Middleton as being a steady source of comfort and support.

"Carole has been there for them throughout, supporting Kate, but William too, talking to him and giving encouragement, given his own father has also been diagnosed with cancer," said Robert, whose new book, Catherine: Princess of Wales, is published on 1 August.

© Getty Carole Middleton, pictured at Wimbledon, has been helping out with the school run

"They are a very close family and they were all pretty shocked by Kate's illness, but it has brought them even closer together. They've rallied around her, especially Carole and Pippa, and their brother James. They've all played an important part in this."

Carole Middleton's practical support

Meanwhile, a source told HELLO!: "Carole has been helping out with the school run and pops to the local shops to pick up supplies. She is clearly a huge support to them all."

The Middleton matriarch was pictured driving with Kate near Windsor earlier this year and spotted popping into a pub with Prince William near the Wales's Norfolk home in April.

© James Whatling "Carole is a driving force in keeping that stability, helping to look after George, Charlotte and Louis," said royal author Claudia Joseph

Another royal author in agreement is Claudia Joseph, who has penned Kate: The Making of a Princess.

"Kate comes from a line of very strong matriarchs," she said. "Carole's mother Dorothy was a very strong woman and wanted the best for her family. I think she gave Carole the strength to take on the role of matriarch of the family.

"Carole is a driving force in keeping that stability, helping to look after George, Charlotte and Louis, picking them up from school, attending school sports matches and giving them the support they need."

Close bond with Pippa Middleton

As well as mum Carole, the close bond between the Princess and her younger sister Pippa has always been there and it was clear to see earlier this month when the pair attended Wimbledon, accompanied by Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte.

In a public message last month, Kate, 42, said she was making good progress, but was "not out of the woods yet" and has "good days and bad days".

But her girls' day out with Pippa and Charlotte showed she is continuing to do well by focusing on the things that bring her "energy and positivity".

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Pippa and Kate "were very much best friends as well as siblings in their early years," said royal author Claudia Joseph

Pippa, who is mum to Arthur, five, Grace, three, and two-year-old Rose with husband James Matthews, lives a short drive from her parents and sister in Berkshire and has been Kate's closest confidante since childhood.

"They're only a year apart in age and they were very much best friends as well as siblings in their early years," Claudia said.

As well as both boarding at Marlborough College and attending university in Scotland – Kate at St Andrews and Pippa at Edinburgh – the sisters shared a flat in Chelsea after graduating and later served as each other's maids of honour.

The two families have also shared holidays, skiing in Meribel in early 2023, and spend lots of time together at family gatherings.

© Getty The Middletons are "very supportive behind the scenes"

"The Middletons are a particularly close-knit family and so the cousins will know each other very well and they will be spending a lot of time with them," added Claudia.

"They're very supportive behind the scenes and doing whatever they can to provide continued stability for the children."

Moving to Windsor

The Middletons' proximity to Windsor – younger brother James, 37, also lives in Berkshire – is thought to have been a key factor behind William and Kate's decision to move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park in 2022.

"They now live 32 miles from her parents and about the same distance from her brother and sister. They're all incredibly close," said Claudia.

© Getty The family all live close to the Waleses in Windsor

