Prince William and Princess Kate confuse fans with glimpse of new family member

The Princess of Wales has once again captured the nation's hearts with her latest video as she marked Mother's Day in her own special way. But amidst the heartwarming message about Mother Nature this year, royal watchers have spotted something else – a potential new addition to the Wales family.

Choosing not to share the traditional family photograph with her three children, the Princess posted a video clip alongside a heartfelt statement celebrating "our bond with the natural world".

© Kensington Palace A new dog featured in Princess Kate's video on Sunday

The short footage featured shots of her and Prince William in Norfolk last summer, showcasing several natural landscapes across the UK.

Kate, 43, was seen touching the bark of a tree, while Prince William, 42, walked barefoot through a field, accompanied by the family's beloved dog, Orla, and an unexpected new companion.

Royal fans quickly spotted a mysterious brown Cocker Spaniel alongside Orla, sparking speculation that the family has quietly welcomed another furry friend into their home.

WATCH: Princess Kate breaks royal tradition on Mother's Day

While no official statement has been made, it seems the Wales family were joined by another pet which may belong to Carole and Michael Middleton, who were with the family when the video was shot.

"Princess Catherine has a new puppy," noticed one follower, while another added: "Guys Orla has a new brother or sister." To which, one person replied: "I noticed that last year on the video but it never got traction."

The footage, shot by Will Warr, was taken last year in Norfolk. The canine companion could also belong to Kate's brother James Middleton, who is a devoted dog enthusiast and experienced Cocker Spaniel breeder.

© Kensington Palace The dog appeared in the Wales family video last summer

Royal pets

It's no secret that the royal family love their furry friends. From Queen Elizabeth II's iconic corgis to the many horses and dogs that have shared life with the royals, the tradition continues with the younger generation.

Prince William and Kate welcomed their black Cocker Spaniel, Orla, into their home in 2021 when she was just eight months old.

They previously owned an English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo, who would accompany them to events such as the polo and even featured in Prince George's baby photos and a portrait taken on his third birthday. Sadly, Lupo passed away at the age of nine in November 2020.

William and Kate's video was shot last summer

More pets

Among the family pets are chickens and a pet hamster called Marvin. During a visit to Woodgate Valley Urban Farm in Birmingham last year, Prince William revealed that his family also have pet guinea pigs at home.

He made the sweet revelation whilst he was grooming a guinea pig with a child who used the facility. "These guys are pretty cool," William said. "We've got guinea pigs at home and they're not like this. "I spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it."

The royal dad added: "The ones we've got at home, they're off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after."