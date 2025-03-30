James Middleton's son Inigo is so precious in new picture with Alizee

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton melted hearts on Sunday when he shared a precious new picture of his loved ones to mark Mother's Day.

In a post shared to Instagram, the entrepreneur uploaded a wholesome picture of his wife Alizée Thevenet sweetly carrying their little boy, Inigo.

© Instagram James Middleton and his wife Alizee welcomed their son Inigo in September 2023

Alizée, whom James wed in September 2021, looked radiant dressed in a zesty coral-hued cable knit jumper which she teamed with a pair of light-wash jeans. She wore her sunkissed blonde locks down loose in a super sleek style and could be seen gazing down at her son in a tender moment.

Inigo, who has his mother's ultra-blonde hair, looked adorable wearing a chocolate-brown Fair Isle knit emblazoned with tractors. He also had on a pair of baby blue corduroy trousers, as well as some teeny velcro shoes.

In a heartfelt message, James, 37, captioned his post: "Happy Mothers [Day] to all the amazing mothers but an extra bit of love for this one."

Fans and friends were quick to share sweet messages in the comments section, with one writing: "Aw Inigo has grown so much. Happy Mother's Day to Alizée, Catherine, Carole, Pippa and everyone else celebrating it today," while a second remarked: "You should frame that photo. It's so lovely and full of emotion," and a third chimed in: "Happy Mothers Day. How beautiful your little family is."

© Getty Images James met Alizee Thevenet in 2021

James and Alizee welcomed their bundle of joy in September 2023, two years after tying the knot. At the time of his birth, the father-of-one penned: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

© Instagram The couple share one child together

His full name Inigo Gabriel Middleton includes a tribute to Alizée's father. In his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James explained: "Gabriel is in memory of his grandfather, Alizee's papa. It is a small tribute and we look forward to sharing lots of stories about his French grandad too."

Wholesome home life

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the Princess of Wales' younger brother said he would love to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet, while also admitting that he plans to welcome a rescue dog into his already large household.

© Shutterstock The father-of-one owns multiple dogs

When asked whether he would like to have more children, James said he would love to "if we're fortunate enough to be able to".

He added: "Yes – the pitter-patter of two or four feet… But who knows which will come first?"