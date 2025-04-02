Meghan Markle has the best reaction as her new products sell out in under an hour – video

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on 2 April and the Duchess of Sussex saw immediate success with some of the items selling out less than an hour after the site went live. Among the items that the mother-of-two is selling are jams, honeys and sprinkles in the shape of flowers and it appears that her fans were purchasing these in droves, with the honey selling out in just five minutes. Other items included in the launch are cookie mixes and herbal teas. Taking to social media, Meghan was full of gratitude for her fans for showing up, check out how she responded in the video below.