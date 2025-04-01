Meghan Markle dances in new home video as she reveals 'only one more sleep' for big launch

The Duchess of Sussex is preparing for a momentous day, as she shared a personal video of herself dancing in her kitchen at her Montecito home.

Meghan, 43, uploaded a montage to Instagram on Tuesday, showing her swaying, bopping her head and moving her shoulders rhythmically as she stirred two bubbling pots of her signature preserves on the stove.

The Duchess, who was dressed casually in a white sweatshirt and blue jeans, was then seen laying out mood boards and layouts for the forthcoming launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

See Meghan's moves in the video below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle dances in kitchen in home video

"From the start to the finish. What an adventure it's been. One more sleep! @aseverofficial," she wrote excitedly in the caption – confirming that Wednesday 2 April will be the date that her first products from her brand will be available to customers in the US from her website.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan was seen dancing in her kitchen as she stirred two pots of her preserves

It comes after she sent out a newsletter to As Ever subscribers on Monday, announcing: "I'm so excited to introduce the As Ever collection to you this week."

The first products will include her homemade spreads, herbal teas, mixes for crepes and shortbread cookies and edible flower sprinkles.

© As Ever Meghan's first products include spreads, teas, baking mixes and edible flowers

"Every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life, like the lemon ginger tea blend which is a fuss-free spin on the warm drink I make at home using fresh lemons from the garden," Meghan wrote in the newsletter, "Or the crepe mix that transforms a typical weekend breakfast into a chance to reminisce. Crepes remind me of my time backpacking through France as a student."

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan shared behind-the-scenes of her plans for her As Ever brand

She also offered her own tips to make the most of reusing the As Ever packaging: "And by the way, once you've enjoyed every spoonful of this fruit spread, you may want to do what I do: rinse the jar and use it as a small bud vase for flowers on your nightstand, or to hold your pens on your desk."

The lead-up to the launch

Meghan first unveiled the name for her lifestyle brand in February, including its logo, featuring a palm tree flanked by two hummingbirds.

The Duchess renamed her lifestyle brand As Ever, switching from the name American Riviera Orchard just weeks before the launch after facing trademarking setbacks, with Netflix now a new partner in her business.

© As Ever The first landing page for As Ever appeared to show Meghan and Lilibet strolling across a lawn with two palm trees

She then shared details of the inaugural products on 4 March – coinciding with the release of her With Love, Meghan series on Netflix.

The spreads, edible flowers and crepes all featured on the show as the Duchess shared her tips and tricks for cooking, gardening and hosting alongside some of her celebrity friends and acclaimed chefs.

