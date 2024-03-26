Meghan Markle to sell makeup and body lotions through new brand American Riviera Orchard: report

Meghan Markle is ambitiously expanding her horizons beyond merely emulating Martha Stewart, aiming to rival Gwyneth Paltrow in the realm of beauty as she introduces cosmetics and beauty products into her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, according to a trademark application extension reported by DailyMail.com.

Meghan, at the age of 42, is unveiling a comprehensive array of products under her Duchess of Sussex moniker.

The list is exhaustive: from fragrance sachets to lavender sachets, non-medicated skin care preparations, bath and shower gels, salts, hair preparations, bath soap, bar soap, non-medicated hand soaps, body creams, bath oil, body lotions, cosmetics, body oil, and extending to scented oils, air fragrance reed diffusers, room fragrances, incense, and even non-medicated veterinary grooming products like pet shampoo and conditioner.

This range ensures that even pets can indulge in the luxury offered by Meghan’s brand.

Meghan was seen baking in her kitchen during the promotional video

The brand's introduction was marked by a tantalizing advertisement showcasing Meghan in her element, arranging sumptuous flowers and engaging in kitchen activities, all captured in a soft focus within her cream-toned kitchen.

This launch, highlighted through the brand's Instagram, is anticipated to be a financial success, potentially generating six-figure sales in just a few weeks.

This venture is viewed as an evolution of Meghan's former lifestyle website, The Tig, which she founded prior to her relationship with Prince Harry, now 39. During that time, Meghan was making her mark as an actress on the series Suits.

Meghan Markle launches surprise new brand

Meghan's ambitious trademark application encompasses a wide variety of items beyond beauty products, including string lights, candles, lamps, lanterns, silverware, spices, seasonings, nut butters, jams, marmalades, jellies, edible oils, fats, spreads made from legumes, garlic, sesame, tisanes, honey dippers, bird feeders, bath, yoga and meditation mats, jewelry such as lockets, stationery sets, note cards, letter openers, and even interior and gardening tools.

Indeed, Meghan’s lifestyle brand aims to cater to every aspect of one’s life, from the kitchen to the garden, and everything in between. This includes the sale of items one might dream of, eat, sit on, grow, write with, see, or smell.

Meghan's new brand will rival Gwyneth Patrow

While Meghan has been reserved about the details of the company, the ambition behind the brand is clear from the extensive range covered by the trademark application, indicating a foray into interior and exterior design, cooking, lifestyle, and now, beauty.

The Duchess, known for her passion for food and cooking, also plans to release both downloadable and printed cookbooks and recipe books.

Meghan, who has openly shared her love for a healthy lifestyle, including a preference for vegetables and legumes, has been influential in Harry's dietary habits, introducing more smoothies and less meat into his diet.

Meghan leads a healthy lifestyle

Her commitment to wellness is not just for aesthetic reasons but is deeply rooted in her belief in the importance of diet, rest, and hydration on overall well-being. She even revealed that her children, Archie and Lilibet, share her love for vegetables.

While Meghan’s commercial venture is expansive, the products she offers stand in stark contrast to some of the more controversial items sold by Paltrow’s Goop, such as the infamous $66 jade egg.

Meghan's new lifestyle brand is believed to be an extension of her former blog Tig

Goop faced legal action and was fined $145,000 for misleading claims about the egg’s benefits, highlighting the differences in the type of products each entrepreneur chooses to endorse.

Meghan’s approach, focusing on a wide range of accessible and practical products, showcases her unique vision for American Riviera Orchard, distinct from Paltrow’s Goop, yet ambitious in its breadth and scope.