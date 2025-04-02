Meghan Markle joined by mother Doria Ragland for milestone moment - and there's a nod to 'darling daughter' Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as she commemorated a very special day on Wednesday.

Meghan, 43, shared a sweet video of her whipping up a dessert with Doria in her Montecito kitchen, which she revealed was inspired by her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess, who looked chic in white knitted tank and matching trousers, was seen preparing the sweet treat, which included strawberries from her garden, banana slices and vanilla-infused Chantilly cream.

Doria, 68, was seen enthusiastically tasting the dessert as Meghan waited in anticipation for her mother's verdict.

Watch Doria's reaction in the video below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle whips up dessert in her Montecito kitchen with Doria Ragland

"Whipped up a special dessert with @nytcooking as we celebrate the launch of @aseverofficial today! Goodness is moments away.

"In the meantime, enjoy the recipe for our 'Chantilly Lili' — a delicious dessert named after our darling daughter. So so so good. As special and sweet as she is," Meghan shared in the caption.

Archie and Lilibet's home dinners

While the Duchess was seen cooking up a storm in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan - including a breakfast frittata loved by her family – she confessed her go-to meals for her children in an interview with the New York Times.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet at home in their garden with mum Meghan

"She often relies on chicken nuggets, veggie burgers and Tater tots (the freezer is stuffed with them)," the article stated.

The Sussexes' Montecito mansion is equipped with two pizza ovens, but Meghan also admitted in the interview that she has much to learn and her first attempt at sourdough was "both boring and traumatic enough to send her back to bakeries".

Meghan's most expensive product

The Duchess launched the first products from her As Ever brand on Wednesday – and the most expensive product might surprise you.

Meghan has been teasing fans ahead of the release, sharing the first look at the lifestyle line on 4 March, which coincided with her With Love, Meghan series dropping on Netflix.

On Monday, she announced in a newsletter: "I'm so excited to introduce the As Ever collection to you this week."

And on Tuesday, she posted a video montage of herself dancing in her kitchen as she stirred two pots of her signature spread on the stove.

Watch below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle dances in kitchen in home video

"From the start to the finish. What an adventure it's been. One more sleep! @aseverofficial," she wrote in the caption.

The first eight products include Meghan's homemade preserves, herbal teas, mixes for shortbread cookies and crepes and edible flower sprinkles.

Price points range from $9 (£7) for her signature raspberry spread to $28 (£21) for her Limited Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb.

© As Ever The first As Ever products will be available to buy in the US from 2 April

The honey includes tasting notes of wildflowers, finished with a wedge of honeycomb, with the Duchess' serving suggestion: "Elevate everything from yogurt and tea to roasted salmon and charcuterie spreads."

The boxes of lemon ginger, peppermint and hibiscus teas will set you back $12 (£9) each, while the baking mixes cost $14 (£10) each.

Meghan suggests crumbling the shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles over ice cream or using them as a base for your favourite spreads.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan baking her shortbread cookies on her show

The edible flower sprinkles which the Duchess sprinkled over glazed donuts on her Netflix show are priced at $15 (£11) per tin.

HELLO! understands that the products were inspired by Meghan's long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining and hostessing.

The collection has been developed in partnership with Netflix's CPG division and are currently only available across all 50 US states. There are plans to expand globally and new product collections will launch seasonally.

LISTEN: How royals dress their children to create family unity