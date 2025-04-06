Why Prince Harry has 'met his match' with Dr Sophie Chandauka - and why his return is unlikely - exclusive

Welcome to a new episode of A Right Royal Podcast where hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are joined by The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson alongside our resident Royal Editor Emily Nash to discuss the shocking headlines surrounding Prince Harry and his fall out with charity Sentebale's chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

The royal released a statement alongside his co-founder, Prince Seeiso, claiming that relationships have broken down "beyond repair" between the charity’s trustees and chair of the board, leading Dr Sophie hitting back and accusing Prince Harry of “harassment and bullying at scale”.

Chatting to the gang about the situation, Matt shared his thoughts, explaining: “[Harry’s] met his match. He's hurled abuse at the media, at the British royal family, about the UK for year after year.

LISTEN: We discuss Prince Harry's Sentebale drama

“And then suddenly we've got a credible, intelligent woman, who is an educated doctor, a successful woman, who is actually hitting back when many people have not been able to, or people who lack a little bit of credibility have not been able to, but the fact that it's her who is saying it, who's had this experience working with him, and also can explain exactly what happened on that day or give her side of a view of what actually happened on that day with the Netflix cameras that was captured on camera. It really opens it up."

© PA Images via Getty Images Dr Sophie Chandauka with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a Sentebale polo match in April last year

He continued: “I think he may have bitten off a bit more that he can chew with her.” Check out the whole conversation above.

The Charity Commission has since said that it has opened a case into "concerns raised" about the Sentebale charity.

In a statement, Harry said: "What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal.

© Getty Images for Sentebale Dr Sophie pictured with Prince Harry during a special Sentebale event to visit the Pointmain Health Facility in October 2024

"No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself. On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry. We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign.”

Find out more about Harry's response to Dr Sophie, and why Matt doesn't believe that he can return to the charity in the new episode of A Right Royal Podcast.