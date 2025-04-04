What Prince Harry really thinks about using photos of Archie and Lilibet to promote Meghan's brand - exclusive

Despite Prince Harry’s difficult month after leaving Sentebale and facing yet another court battle regarding his security, his wife Meghan has been on cloud nine with the huge success of her business launch, As Ever, which saw products flying off the shelves and sold out within minutes.

The exciting launch has led to Meghan posting more content on social media, which included a glimpse of the couple’s children, adorable Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast discusses Prince Harry's reaction to Archie and Lilibet on social media

Chatting on the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shared his thoughts on how Harry might have reacted to Archie and Lilibet appearing on social media - and he doesn’t think the Duke would be best pleased.

He said: “My understanding of this is that, up to a certain stage, Harry would much rather his children were not seen. He doesn't want them to be papped. He's got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, there's a horde of us out there trying to take pictures of his kids. They're not, by the way!”

© Instagram Archie seen in Meghan's video

He continued: “Whereas Meghan grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff. She doesn't want to hide them away.”

However, the podcast host Emmy Griffiths wasn't too sure, suggesting that Harry and Meghan's desire for privacy might mean wanting it on their own terms, and sparking a lively debate between the group, including fellow host Andrea Caamano and HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash.

© Instagram / @meghan Princess Lilibet with her mum Meghan

During the episode, we also discuss how Prince Harry has “met his match” with the Sentebale chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, the sad way that the Duke of Sussex found out about Charles’ hospital stay and much more. Listen to the episode, or watch above.