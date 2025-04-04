Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What Prince Harry really thinks of Meghan's photos of kids Archie and Lilibet on social media
Subscribe
What Prince Harry really thinks of Meghan's photos of kids Archie and Lilibet on social media
Prince Harry alongside Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet

What Prince Harry really thinks about using photos of Archie and Lilibet to promote Meghan's brand - exclusive

 Matt Wilkinson shares his insights on Prince Harry's perspective on his children's presence on social media

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Despite Prince Harry’s difficult month after leaving Sentebale and facing yet another court battle regarding his security, his wife Meghan has been on cloud nine with the huge success of her business launch, As Ever, which saw products flying off the shelves and sold out within minutes. 

The exciting launch has led to Meghan posting more content on social media, which included a glimpse of the couple’s children, adorable Archie, five, and Lilibet, three. 

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast discusses Prince Harry's reaction to Archie and Lilibet on social media

Chatting on the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shared his thoughts on how Harry might have reacted to Archie and Lilibet appearing on social media - and he doesn’t think the Duke would be best pleased. 

Harry's CRISIS | A Right Royal Podcast

He said: “My understanding of this is that, up to a certain stage, Harry would much rather his children were not seen. He doesn't want them to be papped. He's got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, there's a horde of us out there trying to take pictures of his kids. They're not, by the way!” 

A young boy walking to a garden with strawberries behind him© Instagram
Archie seen in Meghan's video

He continued: “Whereas Meghan grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff. She doesn't want to hide them away.”

However, the podcast host Emmy Griffiths wasn't too sure, suggesting that Harry and Meghan's desire for privacy might mean wanting it on their own terms, and sparking a lively debate between the group, including fellow host Andrea Caamano and HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash. 

Princess Lilibet and Meghan Markle are seated on a blanket surrounded by their three dogs© Instagram / @meghan
Princess Lilibet with her mum Meghan

During the episode, we also discuss how Prince Harry has “met his match” with the Sentebale chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, the sad way that the Duke of Sussex found out about Charles’ hospital stay and much more. Listen to the episode, or watch above. 

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More