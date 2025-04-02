Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'practical and stylish' kitchen feature all the celebs love

When designing a kitchen, you have to balance practicality with style and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's cooking space has been crafted to perfection.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and Meghan showcased their stunning kitchen on Tuesday, highlighting the most amazing feature.

In a short video clip, Meghan was seen dancing away as she stirred pots in on the stove and her pot filler was in clear view. This handy feature allows you to add water to a saucepan on the stove without carrying it to the sink – and it's a popular feature among the A-list. See Meghan's handy tap in her family home...

Amanda Seyfried and Kendall Jenner have both showed off theirs in their Architectural Digest tours.

This genius tap idea may be centuries old, but it's having a resurgence as Debra Hutt, kitchen expert at Wren Kitchens, explains: "Pot fillers, like the one in Prince Harry and Meghan's kitchen, are both practical and stylish. They allow for easy filling of pots directly on the stove, saving time and reducing the strain of carrying heavy pots from the sink.

"Their popularity has surged recently, driven by a focus on kitchen convenience and functionality.

"Beyond practicality, pot fillers add a touch of luxury to any space. At Wren, we offer tap solutions for every kitchen style, including boiling, chilled and sparkling water taps that enhance cooking efficiency while being more eco-friendly - all at prices that don’t require a royal budget."

The couple's former home also had a pot filler tap

The couple also had a pot filler feature at their former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, as we spied in a previous photo inside the residence.

On Wednesday, the Duchess shared another look at her stateside kitchen space, when she was whipping up a dessert for her mother Doria Ragland, who also appeared in the video. The sweet treat is called 'Chantilly Lili' a homage to her "darling daughter". As Meghan worked away on the kitchen island, her beautiful copper pots were on show, hanging above her head.

Having copper cookware on display is often seen in royal kitchens, including the King's Windsor Castle kitchen where the team have an entire wall of copper pots, pans and tins. It's a sight to behold!

Meghan's kitchen is quite traditional with natural wooden cabinets, blue patterned tiles and stone floors. The space from a different angle shows that the family has a small round table in the room, perhaps for eating meals close to the cooking area.

Elsewhere in their sprawling estate there is a guesthouse for people coming to stay. It is believed that Doria may even use this as a base occasionally instead of travelling back and forth to her home two hours away.

The family are lucky enough to have the most amazing outdoor space at their beautiful home, which boasts an outdoor pool, vegetable garden and an over-water spa room. The children love to spend time outdoors, playing, gardening and tending to the chickens at Archie's Chick Inn.