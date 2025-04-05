Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Exclusive: The heartbreaking way Prince Harry found out about dad King Charles’ hospital visit
Subscribe
Exclusive: The heartbreaking way Prince Harry found out about dad King Charles’ hospital visit
prince harry king charles © Getty Images

The heartbreaking way Prince Harry found out about dad King Charles’ hospital visit - exclusive

King Charles made a brief visit to hospital following his weekly cancer treatment

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Harry wasn’t kept in the loop following King Charles’ recent hospital stay, as The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson revealed in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast

According to Matt, palace officials were keen to avoid making a “drama” of Charles' hospitalisation, and that they didn’t want it to appear to be “more serious than it was”. 

Harry's CRISIS | A Right Royal Podcast

He explained: “Harry wasn't told. My understanding is that they didn't want to add to the drama. They didn't want to add to make it seem like it was more serious than it was. When he [was diagnosed with cancer], they told Harry before, and Harry flew back." Check out the episode below to find out more about how Harry eventually found out about the hospital stay. 

LISTEN: How Prince Harry found out about his dad's hospital stay

Discussing Charles’ brief hospital stay, he continued: “I got told off because the guidance to us was ‘this is not a drama. It's a mere bump in the road.’ I sat down and thought, ‘Well, the King's had cancer now for over a year. He's having treatment every week for cancer, and he has pulled out of two days worth of engagements and gone to hospital, an unscheduled hospital visit… The King going to hospital for me, is a big story. 

Harry wasn't informed about Charles' visit to hospital© Getty Images
Harry wasn't informed about Charles' visit to hospital

“That's why it was on the front page of every newspaper, because it was a drama.” 

Matt, alongside podcast hosts Emmy Griffiths and Andrea Caamano, and HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, also discussed how Queen Camilla is often “frustrated” by her husband Charles’ refusal to “slow down”, and how the royal was still working in the evening after leaving hospital, with Matt adding: “He had 18 engagements in 10 days before we went to hospital. I don't think that's a coincidence.” 

King Charles with a sad expression© Getty Images
King Charles spent some time in hospital

Join us for the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast to find out more about the episode.  

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More