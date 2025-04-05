The heartbreaking way Prince Harry found out about dad King Charles’ hospital visit - exclusive

Prince Harry wasn’t kept in the loop following King Charles’ recent hospital stay, as The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson revealed in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast.

According to Matt, palace officials were keen to avoid making a “drama” of Charles' hospitalisation, and that they didn’t want it to appear to be “more serious than it was”.

He explained: “Harry wasn't told. My understanding is that they didn't want to add to the drama. They didn't want to add to make it seem like it was more serious than it was. When he [was diagnosed with cancer], they told Harry before, and Harry flew back." Check out the episode below to find out more about how Harry eventually found out about the hospital stay.

LISTEN: How Prince Harry found out about his dad's hospital stay

Discussing Charles’ brief hospital stay, he continued: “I got told off because the guidance to us was ‘this is not a drama. It's a mere bump in the road.’ I sat down and thought, ‘Well, the King's had cancer now for over a year. He's having treatment every week for cancer, and he has pulled out of two days worth of engagements and gone to hospital, an unscheduled hospital visit… The King going to hospital for me, is a big story.

© Getty Images Harry wasn't informed about Charles' visit to hospital

“That's why it was on the front page of every newspaper, because it was a drama.”

Matt, alongside podcast hosts Emmy Griffiths and Andrea Caamano, and HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, also discussed how Queen Camilla is often “frustrated” by her husband Charles’ refusal to “slow down”, and how the royal was still working in the evening after leaving hospital, with Matt adding: “He had 18 engagements in 10 days before we went to hospital. I don't think that's a coincidence.”

© Getty Images King Charles spent some time in hospital

Join us for the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast to find out more about the episode.